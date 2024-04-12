Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2024 LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, When And Where To Watch LSG vs DC Match No.26 In India Online And On TV Channel?

The upcoming IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants is generating anticipation. Lucknow appears strong, with Yash Thakur's potential to shine in the absence of Mayank Yadav. Quinton de Kock and KL Rahul's partnership provides stability, although Devdutt Padikkal's form is a concern. Delhi, however, faces challenges with their Indian pace attack and a lack of depth in local talent. Anrich Nortje's return may not meet expectations. Despite Rishabh Pant and Tristan Stubb's resilience, Delhi might struggle against Lucknow's prowess. The match is crucial for both teams to address their weaknesses and leverage their strengths effectively in the ongoing IPL season.

All you need to know about Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Streaming Details in IPL 2024:

What date IPL 2024 match between Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals will be played?

The IPL 2024 match between Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals will take place on Friday, April 12.

Where will the IPL 2024 match between Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals be played?

The IPL 2024 match between Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals will be played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.

What time will the IPL 2024 match between Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals begin?

The IPL 2024 match between Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals will begin at 7:30 PM IST on Friday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2024 match?

The Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2024 match?

The Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals match will be streamed live on Jio Cinema app.