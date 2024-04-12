In a clash between two of the IPL's heavyweights, it was Mumbai Indians who emerged victorious in comprehensive fashion, handing Royal Challengers Bangalore their fifth defeat in six matches. While the result itself was significant for the playoff race, it was Virat Kohli's hilarious reaction to the crowd's chants that stole the show at the Wankhede Stadium. As Mumbai Indians' batters ran riot, dismantling the RCB bowling attack, a section of the crowd started chanting "Kohli ko bowling do" (Let Kohli bowl), urging captain Faf du Plessis to hand the ball to the iconic Kohli. An amused Kohli, who was patrolling the boundary, responded with a smile and a gesture, indicating that he had no intention of taking up the bowling duties.

Kohli's Rare Batting Failure

Kohli's rare failure with the bat did little to dampen the spirits of the Mumbai crowd, who seemingly wanted to see the former India captain showcase his bowling skills. Despite his status as one of the greatest batsmen of the modern era, Kohli's bowling prowess has always been a subject of intrigue among fans, with the 35-year-old having claimed just 4 wickets in his IPL career at an economy rate of 8.8.

Mumbai Indians Dominate in All Departments

The chants, however, perfectly encapsulated the mood of the match, as Mumbai Indians completely outclassed their opponents in all departments. Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma got the home side off to a flyer, adding 101 runs for the opening wicket, before Suryakumar Yadav unleashed a stunning assault, scoring a 19-ball 52 to seal the victory with 4.3 overs to spare.

Faf du Plessis Leads from the Front for RCB

Faf du Plessis had earlier led from the front for RCB, scoring a well-crafted 61 off 40 balls, ably supported by the ever-reliable Dinesh Karthik (53 off 23 balls) and the in-form Rajat Patidar (50 off 26 balls). However, their efforts proved futile as the Mumbai bowlers, led by the impressive Jasprit Bumrah (5/21), kept the opposing batters in check.

RCB's Playoff Hopes Dwindling

The result was a significant blow to RCB's playoff aspirations, with the team now languishing in 9th position on the points table. Kohli, the team's talisman, will be keen to bounce back strongly in the upcoming matches, as RCB look to salvage their season and secure a coveted spot in the knockout stages.

Mumbai Indians' Steady Progress

For Mumbai Indians, the victory marked their second consecutive win, a much-needed boost after a slow start to the campaign. The five-time champions will be buoyed by the performances of their batting unit, as well as the return to form of Suryakumar Yadav, who had been sidelined due to injury.

Kohli vs Mumbai Indians: The Rivalry Continues

As the IPL roadshow moves on, the cricketing world will eagerly await the next chapter in the rivalry between Kohli and the Mumbai juggernaut. And if the fans have their way, perhaps we might even see the legendary batsman don the bowling cap and showcase his skills to the delight of the spectators.