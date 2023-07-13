Major League Cricket (MLC 2023): Live streaming, Teams, Squads, Venues, Full Schedule; All You Need To Know

Major League Cricket is here. The franchise-based T20 tournament is the first of its kind in the United States of America (USA). There are six teams playing in the tournament. The tournament kickstarts on July 14. The good news for the India fans is that the league will be available to watch in India. There aee going to be 19 matches played in this tournament for 18 days. Four of the six teams in this tournament are backed by IPL franchises. Mumbai Indians are owners of MI New York and will be led by Kieron Pollard. Chennai Super Kings have backd the Texas Super Kings while Kolkata Knight Riders own LA Knight Riders. Seattle Orcas are owned by Delhi Capitals.

Texas Super Kings will be led by Faf du Plessis. LA Knight Riders by Sunil Narine. Aaron Finch will captain Sam Francisco Unicorns while Orcas will be led by Wayne Parnell. Moises Henriques has been named as the captain for Washington Freedom.



Below is all the information related to Major League Cricket, from teams, venues to livestreaming details in India.

Teams

There are six teams taking part in the first edition of the Major League Cricket (MLC): Los Angeles Knight Riders, MI New York, San Francisco Unicorns, Seattle Orcas, Texas Super Kings and Washington Freedom.

Venues

MLC 2023 will be played across two venues: Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas and Church Street Park in Morrisville, North Carolina.

MLC Format

Each of the six teams will play each other once before the knockout stages. The knockout stages will consist of Qualifier, Eliminator and Challenger before the final. The third and fourth placed team will play the Eliminator and the top 2 teams in Qualifier. Winner of Qualifier will qualify for the final. The loser of Qualifier will meet winner of Eliminator in the Challenger match. The winner of Challenger match will reach the final and play the winner of the Qualifier.

MLC 2023: Squads

Seattle Orcas: Nauman Anwar, Cameron Gannon, Shehan Jayasuriya, Aaron Jones, Nisarg Patel, Angelo Perera, Shubham Ranjane, Harmeet Singh, Matthew Tromp, Phani Simhadri, Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, Wayne Parnell, Dasun Shanaka, Andrew Tye.

San Francisco Unicorns: Aaron Finch, Marcus Stoinis, Lungi Ngidi, Qais Ahmed, Finn Allen, Mackenzie Harvey, Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Matthew Wade, Corey Anderson, Amila Aponso, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Brody Couch, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Carmi Le Roux, Smit Patel, Liam Plunkett, Tajinder Singh, David White.

MI New York: Ehsan Adil, Hammad Azam, Saideep Ganesh, Shayan Jahangir, Nothush Kenjige, Sarbjeet Ladda, Monank Patel, Jessy Singh, Steven Taylor, Jason Behrendorff, Trent Boult, Dewald Brevis, Tim David, Rashid Khan, Kieron Pollard, Nicholas Pooran, Kagiso Rabada, David Wiese.

LA Knight Riders: Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Adam Zampa, Jason Roy, Lockie Fergusson, Martin Guptill, Rilee Rossouw, Ali Khan, Ali Sheikh, Bhaskar Yadram, Corne Dry, Jaskaran Malhotra, Nitish Kumar, Saif Badar, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Unmukt Chand, Spencer Johnson, Gajanand Singh.

Texas Super Kings: Dwayne Bravo, Gerald Coetzee, Devon Conway, Faf Du Plessis, David Miller, Daniel Sams, Mitchell Santner, Rusty Theron, Calvin Savage, Lahiru Milantha, Milind Kumar, Sami Aslam, Cameron Stevenson, Cody Chetty, Zia Shahzad, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Mohammad Mohsin, Calvin Savage.

Washington Freedom: Mukhtar Ahmed, Saad Ali, Akhilesh Bodugum, Justin Dill, Ben Dwarshuis, Andries Gous, Sujith Gowda, Moises Henriques, Marco Jansen, Adam Milne, Saurabh Netravalkar, Anrich Nortje, Josh Philippe, Glenn Phillips, Dane Piedt, Obus Pienaar, Usman Rafiq.

Major League Cricket LiveStreaming: When and where to watch

MLC 2023 will have its TV broadcast on Sports 18 channel as Viacom18 are the the official broadcast partner of the competition for India. Matches will be live streaming on JioCinema.

MLC 2023 schedule

13 July – Texas Super Kings v LA Knight Riders, Grand Prairie Stadium, Texas, 6 am

14 July – MI New York v San Francisco Unicorns, Grand Prairie Stadium, Texas, 2 am

14 July – Seattle Orcas v Washington Freedom, Grand Prairie Stadium, Texas, 6 am

15 July – San Francisco Unicorns v Seattle Orcas, Grand Prairie Stadium, Texas, 2 am

16 July – Texas Super Kings v Washington Freedom, Grand Prairie Stadium, Texas, 6 am

16 July – Los Angeles Knight Riders v MI New York, Grand Prairie Stadium, Texas, 2 am

17 July – Texas Super Kings v MI New York, Grand Prairie Stadium, Texas, 6 am

18 July – Los Angeles Knight Riders v San Francisco Unicorns, Grand Prairie Stadium, Texas, 2 am

20 July – Washington Freedom v Los Angeles Knight Riders, Church Street Park, North Carolina, 3 am

21 July – Seattle Orcas v Texas Super Kings, Church Street Park, North Carolina, 3 am

22 July – Washington Freedom v San Francisco Unicorns, Church Street Park, North Carolina, 3 am

23 July – Los Angeles Knight Riders v Seattle Orcas, Church Street Park, North Carolina, 6 am

23 July – MI New York v Washington Freedom, Church Street Park, North Carolina, 3 am

24 July – San Francisco Unicorns v Texas Super Kings, Church Street Park, North Carolina, 3 am

25 July – MI New York v Seattle Orcas, Church Street Park, North Carolina, 3 am

27 July – Eliminator: Seed 3 v Seed 4, Grand Prairie Stadium, Texas, 2 am

27 July – Qualifier: Seed 1 v Seed 2, Grand Prairie Stadium, Texas, 6 am

28 July – Challenger: Loser Qualifier v Winner Eliminator, Grand Prairie Stadium, Texas, 6 am

30 July – Final:: Winner Qualifier v Winner Challenger, Grand Prairie Stadium, Texas, 6 am