WATCH: Shubman Gill Breaks Into A Dance On Day 1 Of First Test Vs West Indies At Dominica

Team India cricketers enjoyed themselves on Day 1 of the first Test against West Indies at Roseau in Dominica on Wednesday. Even after losing the toss, India bowled out the visitors for just 150 with Ravichandran Ashwin claiming 5/60 and Ravindra Jadeja picked up 3/26.

In reply, India openers Rohit Sharma and debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal raced to 80 for no loss with Rohit batting on 30 and Jaisawal on 40 by stumps on opening day. Shubman Gill, who opened the batting with Rohit in the four Tests against Australia as well as the World Test Championship (WTC) final against the same opponent last month, has slipped down to the No. 3 position with Jaiswal coming into the side.

On Wednesday, a video of Gill breaking into a dance while fielding at short-leg went viral on social media. The Gujarat Titans opener, who won the IPL 2023 Orange Cap, is seen enjoying himself on Day 1 of his first Test in the Caribbean.



— FanCode (@FanCode) July 12, 2023

Earlier, Gill revealed why he agreed to bat at the No. 3 position in this Test series. “They (Team management) asked me where I wanted to bat, and I said I wanted No. 3. It is a position where I want to consolidate,” Gill told Jio Cinema ahead of the opening Test between India and West Indies.

Gill said the experience of opening for India would come handy at number three. “It is always good to play with the new ball. I have the experience with the new ball, and when you're batting at No. 3, it is not very different although it is a little bit of a difference,” he added.

Asked if he already started feeling like a senior player, he said: “Not really. Roles are different. Definitely not feeling that way.”

Gill is coming into this match like rest of Team India cricketers after a break of around 1 month after losing the WTC final to Australia. “I really enjoyed the one-month break, spent time with my family. This is my first time in Barbados it was, also first time in Dominica. We came here much before, had good training,” he added.