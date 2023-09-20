trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2664925
NewsCricket
ANIL DALPAT

Meet Anil Dalpat, First Hindu Cricketer To Play For Pakistan Cricket Team

Anil Dalpat is one of the few names who played for Pakistan cricket team despite coming from Hindu religion.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Sep 20, 2023, 06:08 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Meet Anil Dalpat, First Hindu Cricketer To Play For Pakistan Cricket Team Source: Twitter

It is the 60th birthday today of former Pakistan cricketer Anil Dalpat who is also one of the two Hindu religion athletes to play for the Pakistan cricket team. Dalpat was born in Sindh and he had come from Surat and settled in Karachi years ago with his family. Anil's father Dalptal Sonwaria himself was a cricket who played club-level competitions and followed the game very closely as a fan forever.

An Australian cricketer smashed 134 runs in Lahore during a Test match in November 1959. Dalpat named his son after the Norman 0'Neil who smashed those runs - 'Anil'. (Watch: Babar Azam Hugs Shaheen Afridi At Cricketer's Wedding, Puts An End To Rumours Of Rift)

Anil made his debut in first-class cricket during the 1976-77 season but he could not make an impact in the starting days of his career.

After Wasim Bari retired from international cricket for Pakistan in 1984, Anil received his maiden call-up to the senior team to replace the first-choice wicketkeeper at the moment. He made his Test debut against England when Zaheer Abbas led the Pakistan cricket team at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Pakistan have been part of international cricket since playing their first Test against in October 1952. But in the 69 years since then, only a handful of non-Muslim cricketers have represented Pakistan at the international level. Danish Kaneria was Pakistan’s second Hindu cricketer after his cousin Anil Dalpat. Kaneria played in 61 Tests and took 261 wickets, which is the highest by any Pakistani spinner. More than what the likes of Abdul Qadir, Saqlain Mushtaq and Mushtaq Ahmed could garner.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train