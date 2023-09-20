trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2664880
BABAR AZAM VS SHAHEEN AFRIDI

Watch: Babar Azam Hugs Shaheen Afridi At Cricketer's Wedding, Puts An End To Rumours Of Rift

Criket World Cup 2023: Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi's bromance at the wedding of the Pakistan pacer is going viral.

Last Updated: Sep 20, 2023, 05:04 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Cricket World Cup 2023: A lot has been spoken and written about the relationship between two key players of the Pakistan cricket team - Babar Azam and Shaheen Shah Afridi. However, the duo has rushed away all the rumors and reports after the Men in Green captain attended the pacer's wedding and their bromance was quite evident to the fact that everything is alright between them.

Shaheen got married to the daughter of Pakistan cricket legend Shahid Afridi, Ansha, in a grand ceremony following the conclusion of the Asia Cup 2023. (Mohammed Siraj Becomes World No 1 ODI Bowler After Asia Cup 2023 Final Heroics)

Several videos and pictures of Babar and Shaheen went viral after the Pakistan captain made a grand entry to Shaheen's wedding.

After the reports of alleged feud between Shaheen Shah Afridi and Babar Azam, former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi made a big statement. Pakistan were knocked out of Asia Cup 2023 after losing the last match of Super 4 to Sri Lanka in what was a last-ball thriller.

As per reports in Pakistani media, Babar and Shaheen had an arguement in the dressing room. It all started with Babar asking players to play responsibly. This statement allegedly did not go down well with Shaheen, who asked his captain to appreciate those who are doing well. Babar, to this, allegdly said that he knows who is doing well and who is not. It was then that wicketkeeper and batter Mohammad Rizwan intervened to calm things down.

Shahid Afridi, who is father-in-law of Shaheen, has advised Babar to seek help of team director and coach to improve his captaincy. "We are going to World Cup. All the seniors, including head coach, Mickey, have to talk to him [Babar Azam]. Make him strong. Don't fear from making tough decisions. Don't worry about losses. Either you win, or you learn," Shahid told Samaa TV. Shahid was even seen hugging Babar when he entered the wedding and it was long hug during which he was seen saying a few words to the current team skipper.

