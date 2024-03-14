New Delhi: In a historic moment in Ranji cricket, Mumbai team etched their name in the annals of the sport by securing their 42nd Ranji Trophy title. The thrilling finale unfolded at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, where they emerged victorious over Vidarbha by a commanding margin of 169 runs.

The journey to this triumph was filled with twists and turns, displaying the resilience and skill of both teams. Vidarbha faced an uphill battle in pursuit of a daunting target of 538 runs for victory. Initially, Mumbai had the upper hand, reducing Vidarbha to 133 for 4. However, the game took a dramatic turn as Karun Nair and captain Akshay Wadkar mounted a spirited fightback, keeping Vidarbha's hopes alive through the fourth day and the first session of the fifth.

Yet, the tide shifted decisively in Mumbai's favor during the post-lunch session on the final day, thanks to the remarkable performance of Tanush Kotian. Kotian's four-wicket haul wreaked havoc on Vidarbha's batting lineup, leading to their dismissal for 368 runs in the final innings making him the player of the series.

Speaking to broadcasters during presentation ceremony, Tanush Kotian said, "When the season started, we wanted to win this Ranji trophy because we were runners up two years back. We have been putting a lot of effort into getting this cup, and we are incredibly happy to finally achieve it. Last season's performances gave me a lot of confidence. My dad, my coaches and Ajju da worked extremely hard with me, they guided me all through the way. We were getting a bit frustrated, we wanted to lift that cup as soon as possible. Just wanted to get that one wicket. Want to keep working hard, talking with the coaches and senior pros, and taking their advice on how to improve. The team atmosphere was great, we were doing well throughout but when the knockouts arrived, it got tougher, especially for the fast bowlers who were playing without too many breaks. We played well as a team, the batting down the order was also great this season."

Kotian's journey to this pivotal moment in his cricketing career is noteworthy. Tanush Kotian is a 25yr old player born and brought up in Mumbai. He marked his entry into first-class cricket representing Mumbai during the 2018–19 Ranji Trophy season. Subsequently, he displayed his talent in List A cricket, making his debut in the 2020–21 Vijay Hazare Trophy. His prowess extended to the Twenty20 format, with a memorable debut in the 2021–22 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, further solidifying his reputation as a rising star in Indian cricket.