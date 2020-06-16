Mohammad Hafeez ready to delay retirement if T20 World Cup is postponed

Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez on Monday (June 15) said he will delay his retirement plans from T20 format if the ICC decides to postpone the T20 World Cup scheduled to take place in Australia in October.

Hafeez said that he wants to end his T20 career after playing a big tournament. The fate of T20 World Cup 2020 remains undecided due to the coronavirus pandemic. "I gave retiring from T20 cricket after the World Cup a lot of thought. Just like when I retired from Test cricket, I decided to retire on my own terms. It took into consideration my own goals, as well as the interests of Pakistan cricket," said Hafeez in a video conference.

"I want to retire from T20 cricket after playing a big tournament in which I perform well, and hopefully go out on a winning note. This is my plan, and if the World T20 is postponed to November or some later time, that doesn`t mean I won`t play it," he added.

Earlier, Australia`s Sports Minister Richard Colbeck had expressed hope that the country is still hopeful of hosting the marquee tournament in October. "The Federal Government continues to work closely with the Local Organising Committee and state governments on planning for the Men`s T20 World Cup. Our decisive response to the pandemic and the nation`s ability to flatten the curve of the virus has resulted in the roll-out of a three-step framework for a COVID safe Australia. This has included the staged return of sport at all levels," Colbecktold ANI.

He added that if ICC World T20 goes ahead as planned, then the number of spectators coming to stadium may get reduced due to the possible restrictions in different states and territories."It will not be without obvious precautions. Australian states and territories are responsible for implementing arrangements regarding the resumption of sport in each jurisdiction. This may result in restrictions on spectator numbers - but in what capacity is not yet clear. We remain committed to the implementation and support of measures to keep players and spectators safe. Any decision in relation to the tournament is ultimately a matter for the ICC," Colbeck had said.