Mohammad Shami Shines On Return To Cricket After 360 Days With Stunning 4/54 In Ranji Trophy - Watch

On Day 2 of the ongoing Ranji Trophy match between Madhya Pradesh and Bengal at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Mohammad Shami marked a stunning return to competitive cricket with a match-changing performance. After a 360-day absence from first-class cricket, the veteran pacer made a dramatic impact, taking 3 crucial wickets for 54 runs and playing a pivotal role in dismissing Madhya Pradesh for just 167 runs in their first innings.

Shami's Impactful Spell

Madhya Pradesh, having been put to bat first, had started their innings cautiously but found themselves under pressure as Bengal's bowlers, led by Shami, tightened the screws. After early breakthroughs from Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal (2/50) and Mohammed Kaif (2/34), it was Shami who delivered the most significant blows.

Shami’s first wicket came at a critical juncture when he dismissed Shubham Sharma (8) with an in-swinging delivery that forced the batter to edge to the keeper. His next strike saw the dangerous Saransh Jain (7) lose his stumps to a perfect yorker, leaving Madhya Pradesh reeling at 164-8. The veteran pacer capped off his spell with the wicket of Kumar Kartikeya (9), who was clean bowled by another well-directed delivery.

The wickets not only demonstrated Shami’s exceptional skill but also his sharp focus after such a long absence from the game. His return performance was a testament to his readiness and commitment, despite not playing first-class cricket for nearly a year.

Madhya Pradesh's innings was bundled out for 167, with Bengal’s bowlers, led by Shami, showcasing discipline and persistence in their attack. The pressure applied by Bengal’s pacers meant the lower order could not build any significant partnerships, as Aryan Pandey (12) and Venkatesh Iyer (37) were the only batters to offer any resistance.

Bengal’s Response

Bengal, replying with their first innings, posted a score of 228 all out in 51.2 overs. Madhya Pradesh’s bowlers, led by Kulwant Khejroliya (4/50) and Aryan Pandey (3/47), fought hard to restrict Bengal's lead. Despite early wickets, Anustup Majumdar top-scored for Bengal with a solid 44, while the middle order struggled under the pressure of the spinners and pacers. Shami, although not as prolific with the bat, added crucial runs in Bengal's lower order, remaining unbeaten on 6* at the close of the innings.

Shami’s Comeback Moment

Shami’s stellar performance on his return to first-class cricket couldn’t have been scripted better. His figures of 3/54 were a clear reminder of his top-tier pace bowling, and his presence was a significant morale boost for Bengal. Despite missing from the domestic circuit for almost a year, Shami showcased his class and ability to step up when needed most.

With Madhya Pradesh trailing by 61 runs at lunch on Day 2, Bengal would be hopeful of building on their slender first-innings lead, but Shami's brilliant comeback ensured the match remained evenly poised. As the action continues, all eyes will be on the pacer, who seems to be back at his best after a long and challenging hiatus from the game.