AUS vs IND: India pacer Mohammed Siraj grabbed headlines on Day 2 of the third Test against Australia at the Gabba, not just for his bowling but for his on-field antics. Following a 20% fine on his match fee for an altercation with Travis Head during the previous match, Siraj was once again at the center of an unusual yet entertaining moment involving Marnus Labuschagne.

While bowling the 33rd over of the innings, Siraj, still searching for his first wicket of the match, tried an unorthodox move to rattle Labuschagne. After delivering a ball, Siraj casually walked up to the batter’s end and switched the bails on the stumps, much to Labuschagne’s amusement. Initially, the Australian batter thought Siraj was approaching for a chat, but the pacer’s intentions became clear when he swapped the bails and walked back to his mark.

Bail Switch Act Worked For India

In response, Labuschagne switched the bails back, triggering laughter from the crowd and adding an entertaining moment to the match. The move, however, seemed to work in India’s favor, as Labuschagne was caught in the slips by Nitish Reddy in the very next over, bringing an end to his stay at the crease.

This isn’t the first time Siraj has shown his fiery character on the field. Throughout the series, he has been vocal and confrontational, mirroring Australia’s historically combative style. However, Siraj’s aggression occasionally crosses the line, as seen in the pink-ball Test in Adelaide, where he was sanctioned by the ICC for his confrontation with Travis Head.

Earlier in the day, Jasprit Bumrah delivered a stellar performance, providing India with twin breakthroughs during the morning session. Bumrah removed both Australian openers, Usman Khawaja and Nathan McSweeney, with well-crafted deliveries, giving India an edge on a rain-hit Day 2.

Crowd’s Reaction and Virality

Siraj’s bail-switching antics quickly went viral, with fans and commentators weighing in on the tactic. While some applauded the pacer for his clever attempt to disrupt the batter’s focus, others debated the ethics of such acts on the field.