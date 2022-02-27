हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ

MS Dhoni's CSK launches Super Kings cricket academy with first two centres in Chennai and Salem

Know everything about the new cricket academy launched by IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings

MS Dhoni&#039;s CSK launches Super Kings cricket academy with first two centres in Chennai and Salem
(Source: Twitter)

Chennai Super Kings, who are led by MS Dhoni, in the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be launching a cricket academy named Super Kings cricket academy. The first two centres of this academy will be built in Tamil Nadu's capital Chennai and Salem. The academy will then spread across the state and then the country with plans to expand it all over the world as well.

The first Super Kings Academy in Chennai will be located at Thoraipakkam, while the one in Salem will be at the Salem Cricket Foundation.

"We have been involved with cricket for five decades and believe this is an ideal way to give back to the sport. This will be the right opportunity for us to share our experience and help nurture the next generation of cricketers," said Chennai Super Kings CEO KS Viswanathan in an official release."

With experienced coaches and best of facilities, the Super Kings Academy will not only provide top class coaching but also take a holistic approach in guiding boys and girls," he added.Super Kings Academy at Thoraipakkam, Chennai is a centre with state-of-the-art facilities that includes floodlit outdoor and indoor nets and various types of turf pitches to help prepare for all conditions in addition to concrete, indoor and open net facilities.

A ground with turf pitches will also be available for match simulation. The facility is well equipped with a fitness centre, cafeteria and other essential amenities for learners and parents.The Super Kings Academy at Salem is a stadium of international standards and spread across 16 acres. The academy is well equipped with a full-size floodlit ground with turf & practice pitches, players` pavilion and a media centre.

The Academy will have experienced, BCCI certified coaches who will impart the CSK system of learning to students. The academy will have access to learning and training methodology from CSK and guest lectures from CSK players and support staff.Chennai Super Kings Batting Coach Mike Hussey on Super Kings Academy:

"I think it`s a fantastic initiative, really excited about it. I think this gives opportunities to so many youngsters out there to get access to some great facilities, great coaching and then hopefully improve their game and come up the ranks and then one day, it would be awesome to see a number of players coming out of these academies playing for CSK in the IPL." 

With inputs from ANI

