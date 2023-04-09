MS Dhoni's Tweet From 2013 Goes Viral After Ravindra Jadeja's Stunning Catch In MI vs CSK Contest

Ravindra Jadeja produced a brilliant performance in IPL 2023 contest between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Saturday night at Wankhede stadium. He picked up three crucial wickets in the game for just 20 runs in the four overs. Jadeja was declared as Player of the Match for his brilliant spell and fittingly so. One of the crucial breakthroughs was that of Cameron Green, who scored just 12 off 11 balls. Green was looking in good touch and it took a special catch from Jadeja to dismiss him.

In the 9th over of the MI innings bowled by Jadeja, Green hit one straight back at him. The ball was hit with brutal power but an alert and agile Jadeja still held on to the catch. It was a one-hand reflex catch that brought a shocking expression on Green's face as he could not believe that the catch was taken. The video of the catch went viral instantly. What also went viral was a 10 years old tweet of MS Dhoni. That tweet was posted by MSD on April 9, 2013. It read: "Sir Jadeja does not run to take the catch but the ball finds him and lands on his hand."

What happened in MI vs CSK?

Mumbai Indians (MI) displayed a poor batting display vs CSK as they got bowled out for a mere 157 for 8 in 20 overs. Rohit Sharma continues to have bad outing in the tournament. Ishan Kishan got the start but failed to convert it into a substantial score. Suryakumar Yadav suddenly has gone out of form. Analysing the effort from batters, including him, Rohit said that time has come for seniors to raise their game. He also demanded 'a brave' effort from the youngsters in the squad.

"The senior guys need to step up starting with me. We know the nature of IPL, when the tournament starts we need to get some momentum and when you don't it is tough. Just two games and all is not lost still. If you win, you can win a few on the trot and when you lose it is hard to come out of that momentum. Hopefully things start to change. Things we speak in the changeroom has not worked in the middle. We know we had a very disappointing last season, but we always start afresh, even when we won the 5 trophies, we never thought we won it last year," said Rohit.