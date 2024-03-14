MS vs PZ PSL 2024 Dream11 Team Prediction, Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi In Karachi, 930PM IST, March 14
Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi Dream11 Team Prediction MS vs PZ T20 Match Preview - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi, Multan Sultans Dream11 Team Player List, Peshawar Zalmi Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.
Trending Photos
The ninth edition of the Pakistan Super League reaches its playoff stage with four teams competing for the championship title. Multan Sultans face Peshawar Zalmi in Qualifier 1 at the National Stadium in Karachi on March 14, 2023. Multan Sultans, led by Usman Khan and Mohammad Rizwan's impressive batting, finished atop the league standings with seven wins. Key bowlers Mohammad Ali and Usama Mir provide strength to their attack. However, the Sultans face a challenge as they've lost both encounters to Peshawar Zalmi this season. Peshawar Zalmi, led by captain Babar Azam, secured second place with six wins. While Azam shines as the tournament's top run-scorer, their bowling department lacks standout performers. The clash promises an intriguing battle between two formidable sides aiming for PSL glory.
The Qualifier Match of #HBLPSL9 is here! __
It's the Sultans _ Zalmi, who will make it to the final?
__ Get your tickets now: https://t.co/khPS0MOZVN #KhulKeKhel I #MSvPZ pic.twitter.com/Gc4Md90a8D— PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) March 14, 2024
Also Read: Meet Shresta Iyer: Shreyas Iyer's Sister Who Is Social Media Influencer - In Pics
Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi Dream11 Prediction
Peshawar Zalmi
Saim Ayub, Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Haris (wk), Haseebullah Khan, T Kohler-Cadmore, Rovman Powell, A Jamal, L Wood, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mehran Mumtaz, Aimal Khan
Multan Sultans
Yasir Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (C), Usman Khan, Johnson Charles, Iftikhar Ahmed, CJ Jordan, Tayyab Tahir, DJ Willey, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ali
Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi Probable Playing XI
Peshawar Zalmi: Saim Ayub, Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Haris (wk), Haseebullah Khan, T Kohler-Cadmore, Rovman Powell, A Jamal, L Wood, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mehran Mumtaz, Aimal Khan
Multan Sultans: Yasir Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (C), Usman Khan, Johnson Charles, Iftikhar Ahmed, CJ Jordan, Tayyab Tahir, DJ Willey, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ali
Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi Full Squads
Multan Sultans: Yasir Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Usman Khan, Johnson Charles, Iftikhar Ahmed, Chris Jordan, Tayyab Tahir, David Willey, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Shahzad, Dawid Malan, Richard Ngarava, Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Faisal Akram, Ali Majid, Aftab Ibrahim
Peshawar Zalmi: Saim Ayub, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Haris (wk), Haseebullah Khan, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Rovman Powell, Aamer Jamal, Luke Wood, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mehran Mumtaz, Aimal Khan, Asif Ali, Paul Walter, Arshad Iqbal, Salman Irshad, Waqar Salamkheil, Dan Mousley, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Zeeshan, Shamar Joseph, Arif Yaqoob, Umair Afridi.
Live Tv