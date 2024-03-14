NewsCricket
MS vs PZ PSL 2024 Dream11 Team Prediction, Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi In Karachi, 930PM IST, March 14

The ninth edition of the Pakistan Super League reaches its playoff stage with four teams competing for the championship title. Multan Sultans face Peshawar Zalmi in Qualifier 1 at the National Stadium in Karachi on March 14, 2023. Multan Sultans, led by Usman Khan and Mohammad Rizwan's impressive batting, finished atop the league standings with seven wins. Key bowlers Mohammad Ali and Usama Mir provide strength to their attack. However, the Sultans face a challenge as they've lost both encounters to Peshawar Zalmi this season. Peshawar Zalmi, led by captain Babar Azam, secured second place with six wins. While Azam shines as the tournament's top run-scorer, their bowling department lacks standout performers. The clash promises an intriguing battle between two formidable sides aiming for PSL glory.

Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi Dream11 Prediction

Peshawar Zalmi

Saim Ayub, Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Haris (wk), Haseebullah Khan, T Kohler-Cadmore, Rovman Powell, A Jamal, L Wood, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mehran Mumtaz, Aimal Khan

Multan Sultans

Yasir Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (C), Usman Khan, Johnson Charles, Iftikhar Ahmed, CJ Jordan, Tayyab Tahir, DJ Willey, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ali

Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi Probable Playing XI

Peshawar Zalmi: Saim Ayub, Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Haris (wk), Haseebullah Khan, T Kohler-Cadmore, Rovman Powell, A Jamal, L Wood, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mehran Mumtaz, Aimal Khan

Multan Sultans: Yasir Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (C), Usman Khan, Johnson Charles, Iftikhar Ahmed, CJ Jordan, Tayyab Tahir, DJ Willey, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ali

Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi Full Squads

Multan Sultans: Yasir Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Usman Khan, Johnson Charles, Iftikhar Ahmed, Chris Jordan, Tayyab Tahir, David Willey, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Shahzad, Dawid Malan, Richard Ngarava, Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Faisal Akram, Ali Majid, Aftab Ibrahim

Peshawar Zalmi: Saim Ayub, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Haris (wk), Haseebullah Khan, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Rovman Powell, Aamer Jamal, Luke Wood, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mehran Mumtaz, Aimal Khan, Asif Ali, Paul Walter, Arshad Iqbal, Salman Irshad, Waqar Salamkheil, Dan Mousley, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Zeeshan, Shamar Joseph, Arif Yaqoob, Umair Afridi.

