हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
PSL 2022

MUL vs KAR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s PSL 2022 Match No.23 at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, 8:00 PM IST February 16

Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings Dream11 Team Prediction Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings Match No. 23 - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of MUL vs KAR, Multan Sultans Dream11 Team Player List, Karachi Kings Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips Pakistan Super League 2022, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.

MUL vs KAR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s PSL 2022 Match No.23 at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, 8:00 PM IST February 16
File image (Source: Twitter)

Multan Sultans will take on Karachi Kings in Match No. 23 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 on Wednesday (February 16). Sultans registered their first loss of the tournament against Lahore Qalandars by 52 runs, besides that, they have won all the other six matches played. Multan Sultans will look to bounce-back from that defeat and continue their dominant run in the tournament.

On the other hand, Babar Azam-led Karachi Kings are having a horrific season as they have lost all their 6 matches played so far. Karachi Kings are last on the table and they lost their previous fixture by 1 run.

Match Details

Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings, Match No. 23

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Date & Time: February 16th at 8:00 PM IST

Live Streaming: Sony Sports Network and SonyLiv app and website

MUL vs KAR PSL 2022 Dream11 Team

Wicket-keeper: Mohammad Rizwan (vc)

Batters: Sharjeel Khan, Shan Masood (c), Tim David

All-rounders: Imad Wasim, Khushdil Shah, Qasim Akram

Bowlers: Anwar Ali, Umaid Asif, Chris Jordan, Shahnawaz Dahani

Captain: Mohammad Rizwan

Vice-Captain: Shan Masood

MUL vs KAR PSL 2022 Probable Playing XIs

Multan Sultans: Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan(c & wk), Sohaib Maqsood, Rilee Rossouw, Tim David, Khushdil Shah, Anwar Ali, Abbas Afridi, Imran Tahir, Blessing Muzarabani, Shahnawaz Dahani

Karachi Kings: Babar Azam (c), Sharjeel Khan, Joe Clarke (wk), Jordan Thompson, Mohammad Nabi, Sahibzada Farhan, Qasim Akram, Imad Wasim, Chris Jordan, Umaid Asif, Mir Hamza

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
PSL 2022Dream11Multan SultansKarachi KingsFantasy Cricket Tips
Next
Story

Kolkata Knight Riders appoint Shreyas Iyer as captain for IPL 2022

Must Watch

PT16M34S

PM Modi Live: PM Modi arrives at Sant Ravidas temple