NewsCricket
MUMBAI INDIANS

Mumbai Indians At WPL 2025 Auction: Full List Of Players Retained, Bought By MI, Updated Squad

WPL 2025 Auction: Here are all the players bought by Mumbai Indians in the mini auction and their updated squad.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Avinash Kumar|Last Updated: Dec 15, 2024, 03:59 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Mumbai Indians At WPL 2025 Auction: Full List Of Players Retained, Bought By MI, Updated Squad

Mumbai Indians, the winners of the inaugural edition of Women’s Premier League, retained most of their star players like captain Harmanpreet Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Hayley Matthews and Nat-Sciver Brunt ahead of the 2025 auction.  

England pacer Issy Wong was one of the high-profile names that MI released ahead of the auction. 

During the Women’s Premier League (WPL) Player 2025 Auction on December 15, Sunday in Bengaluru, Mumbai Indians will have an opportunity to strengthen their side even more, ahead of the forthcoming WPL edition. 

MI Full List Of Players Bought In WPL 2025 Auction

Players Retained By Mumbai Indians 

Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Hayley Matthews, Jintimani Kalita, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Pooja Vastrakar, Sajeevan Sajana, Shabnim Ismail, Saika Ishaque, Amanjot Kaur, Amandeep Kaur, Keerthana

Players released: Priyanka Bala, Humairaa Kaazi, Fatima Jaffer and Issy Wong

Purse remaining: INR 2.65 crore 

