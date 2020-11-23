Mumbai Indians extend greetings to Zaheer Khan, Sagarika Ghatge for completing 3 years of marriage

Former Indian cricketer Zaheer Khan and his actress wife Sagarika Ghatge completed their three years of wedding on Monday.

While many fans took to social media to wish the star couple on their special day, what caught the attention was Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians's greetings to Zaheer and Sagarika on their official Instagram hand.

Sharing an adorable picture of the couple in traditional attire, the five-time IPL champions wished Zaheer and Sagarika on their third wedding anniversary before adding that the duo has a lifetime to spend together.

"Three years done, a lifetime to go! Wishing a very happy anniversary to Zak and Sagarika #OneFamily #MumbaiIndians @zaheer_khan34 @sagarikaghatge," Mumbai Indians captioned the post.

Sagarika and Zaheer tied the knot with a simple court marriage in the presence of family members and close friends in November 2017.

On the profession front, Zaheer recently served as the Director of Cricket Operations for Mumbai Indians in the recently-concluded 2020 edition of tthe lucrative T20 tournament in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The Rohit Sharma-led side defeated Shreyas Iyer's Delhi Capitals in the summit showdown on November 10 to lift the trophy for a record fifth time.

During his playing career, Zaheer notched up 311 wickets in 92 Tests, 282 wickets in 200 ODIs and 17 wickets in 17 matches he played in the shortest format of the game for India.

Sagarika, on the other hand, is known for her role as Preeti Sabharwal in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Chak De! India'.She is also an Indian model and a national level athlete.