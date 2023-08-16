trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2649700
BABAR AZAM

Not Babar Azam, Pakistan's Biggest Fan 'Chacha Cricket' Picks THIS Indian Batter As His Favourite

MS Dhoni is also one of the favourite Indian cricketers of Chacha Cricket, who once sold his house to travel across the world to support the Pakistan cricket team.

Do you know about Chacha Cricket? He is Pakistan's most travelled cricket fan, who does not miss a match that his team plays all over the world. Much like Sudhir, who is often present at the stadium whenever India plays, Chacha Cricket does the same fo Pakistan cricket team. There is a story of how the 74-year-old sold his house in Sialkot in Pakistan for a sum of Rs 15 lakh to travel overseas in order to support the Pakistani team. His love for cricket and the Men in Green knows no bounds.

Chacha Cricket was recently on the Nadir Ali Podcast on which he was asked about his favourite batter in the world. It was expected that he being a huge Pakistan fan would pick one of the national heroes. Maybe Babar Azam. But Chacha Cricket instead picked Virat Kohli. He said,"Is time aap Virat Kohli ko keh ke sakte hai. Usne apni team ke liye bahut run banaye hai (It is Virat Kohli these days, he has made many rus for India in this era)." 

MS Dhoni is also someone Chacha Cricket likes a lot and picked him as the best captain in the world, even 3 years after his retirement. Dhoni, quite recently, won fifth Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy though for Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

But when it comes to picking his favourite Pakistani players, Babar Azam is on top of the list. He also likes watching Pakistan wicketkeeper and batter Mohammad Rizwan and pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi. He hopes that Babar, Rizwan and Afridi become bigger players than Kohli and also wished for their good run in the World Cup. 

Chacha Cricket also said that Shaheen gives Pakistan 'an edge' as he is bowling superbly and is in top form.

Chacha Cricket and Sudhir are expected to be present in Sri Lanka during India vs Pakistan clashes in the Asia Cup 2023. The teams are likely to play each other thrice. The arch-rivals will then play against each other at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad on October 14 during the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023.  

