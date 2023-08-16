Fact Check: Is Babar Azam Getting MARRIED After ICC ODI World Cup 2023?

Babar Azam, Pakistan captain, is currently focussing on winning the Asia Cup 2023, which begins on August 30. The star batter from Pakistan is also keen to see how his team performs in the six-nation tournament to zero in on the 15-man World Cup squad. There is not much time left for the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 too, which will be held in India, from October 5 to November 19. Amid all the build up news around Asia Cup and World Cup, a rumour spread across social media that Babar was planning to get married post the World Cup.

Is Babar Azam going to marry soon?

Some Pakistani news publications reported that Babar is going to get married in November this year, soon after the World Cup concludes. But there is no truth to the news. Babar debunked the fake news himself by sharing an update from his management company. Saya Corporation, which handles Babar Azam, had written that the news of Babar getting married is fake. "The earth-shattering news of Kaptaan Babar Azam's wedding in November is completely fake. In fact, this is a ‘news’ for even him and his family. Kindly avoid sharing the unverified news. Thank you."

Pakistan vs India on October 14

Fans cannot wait for the World Cup clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan on October 14 at the biggest cricket ground in the world, the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. But before that, there is a big likelihood that India and Pakistan may play each other thrice, during the Asia Cup. India are playing Pakistan in Asia Cup first stage on September 2 in Kandy. If both of these teams qualify for the next round, they will face each other again. And if they make it to final, then India and Pakistan will play each other again in the summit clash.

Babar Azam is currently thr World No 1 ODI batter and the only two Indians in the top 10 list are Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli. Gill is on Number 5 with 743 points and Kohli at number 9 with 705 points. Babar is way ahead of them, at the moment, with 886 points. There are two other Pakistanis in the top 5, including Fakhar Zaman, at number 3 (755 points) and Imam-ul-Haq at number 4 (745 points).