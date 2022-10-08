'That's King Babar Azam for you': PAK captain's masterful 79 guides helps team beat New Zealand, check fan reactions

Pakistan captain Babar Azam strokes a masterful unbeaten 79 to guide his team to a thumping six-wicket win over New Zealand in the 2nd T20I of the ongoing tri-nations series at Christchurch on Saturday (October 7). This is Pakistan's second consecutive win on back-to back days. Chasing 148 to win, Pakistan managed to win it with six wickets and 10 balls remaining in the contest. Babar was the highest scorer for his side, making 79 off 53 balls that included 11 fours and no six. Babar batted through to take the side home. Vice-captain Shadab Khan played a good hand with 34 off 22 balls that included 2 fours and 2 sixes each.

After Babar guided the team home, his fans went berserk on Twitter, calling him King and reminding the world that Babar should never be taken lightly in all conditions.

Take a look at the reactions of the Babar Azam fans after he guided Pakistan to win over New Zealand:

Watching these Babar Azam' cover drives on repeatpic.twitter.com/uQ43Ppo6cy October 8, 2022

Babar Azam is aesthetically the most beautiful batsman in the world. Go argue with the wall. — KH SAKIB __ (@Crickettalkss) October 8, 2022

I like to think this is Babar Azam breathing fire pic.twitter.com/pOaag0oPGR — adi_|| haris rauf cheerleader (@adidoescricket) October 8, 2022

Babar Azam _

What a treat to watch his drives __ October 8, 2022

Earlier, Kane Williamson's New Zealand won the toss and and decided to bat first. But the decision backfired as Blackcaps could manage just 147/8 in the 20 overs. They got off t a good start despite losing opener Finn Allen early for just 8. Devon Conway (36 off 35 balls) and Kane Williamson (31 off 30 balls) steadied the ship for a while. However, they scored a low strike rate. The middle order crumbled together as New Zealand failed to accelerate in the death overs, failing to even cross the 150-run mark.

Haris Rauf was the most successful bowler for Pakistan, picking 3 for 28 in 4 overs. Mohammad Wasim and Mohammad Nawaz also took 2 wickets apiece. "We are playing very well and as a captain I’m very happy. We assessed the conditions and executed our plans, our bowlers bowled very well. We have some rest now and we will look forward to that," Babar said after the match.