Dekhiye hamaara kitna criticism hota hai: Ramiz Raja reveals how Babar Azam complained about pressure put by Pakistan cricket fans

Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam is always trolled by cricket fans from all around the world after even one failure in an international match. This puts the Pakistan skipper under a lot of pressure. Babar has also complained about the add-on pressure on Men in Green to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) president Ramiz Raja. Recently in an interview on a Pakistan TV channel, Raja revealed how Babar's Pakistan cricket team dealt with the pressure.

Proud of my team for giving absolutely everything.@iMRizwanPak brilliant as always and proper nerves there from Aamir! __ pic.twitter.com/g8CifdyOIb — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) September 28, 2022

“The fans have ownership. This is as big as a product as any of our great institution. They unite Pakistan, bring a smile on the fans' faces. Everyone is emotionally involved in this team,” said Ramiz to Samaa TV. Babar Azam often tells me ‘dekhiye hamaara kitna criticism hota hai’. I say to him, ‘be happy that cricket isn’t like any other sport in Pakistan where people don't care about them'. When people are engaged, they will form opinions. As long as they are constructive, no one has a problem,” Ramiz said.

Pakistan is all set to take on arch-rivals India in their opening game of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 on October 23. The Men in Green defeated the Men in Blue in their last encounter in the Asia Cup 2022 which was also a T20 game. On the other hand, Team India will be eager to erase the memories of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 where they faced defeat against Pakistan in the group stage.

“Their achievement is nothing short of a miracle. I never saw Pakistan beating India (in World Cup), now they have done it. But then, people say, ‘ok, this has happened. Let's move on'. You should pause a little and recognize their achievements. We have defeated a billion-dollar cricket industry. It isn't easy. This team has a wonderful temperament. There are issues in the middle-order and we tend to freeze and drop catches in big games. But these aren't things where you can work upon. Everything is possible,” he concluded.