NewsCricket
PAK VS NED 3RD ODI

Pakistan survive Netherlands scare, register 9-run win to take series 3-0 - Watch

The same Pakistan team will face Men in Blue next Sunday at Dubai International Stadium. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Aug 21, 2022, 11:09 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Pakistan survive Netherlands scare, register 9-run win to take series 3-0 - Watch

Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam scored much-needed 91 runs in the third and final ODI against the Netherlands at the Hazelaarweg, Rotterdam on Sunday to help his side register a nine-run win. With this, the Men in Green whitewashed the host 3-0 in the ODI series. Babar was well supported by Naseem Shah's five-wicket haul. 

Chasing a target of 207, the host got off to a poor start with Max ODowd getting dismissed on three in the fifth over of the innings. Other Netherlands opener Vikramjit Singh scored 50 from 85 balls to help his side stay in the chase while no batsman from the top four could contribute. Tom Cooper came to rescue his side from batting collapse with 62 runs in 105 balls. Netherland looked in control when Cooper and Teja Nidamanuru were batting in the middle. However, Pakistan's Naseem picked wickets at regular intervals to end the host's innings on 197. 

Earlier, after winning the toss, Pakistan captain Babar Azam opted to bat first, however, his decision backfired as both the openers were back in the dugout with just 58 runs on the board. Shafique was dismissed in the second over for just one while Fakhar Zaman's sluggish innings came to an end in the 18th over. The southpaw scored 26 runs in 43 balls with the help of four boundaries. 

In came Babar Azam and Agha Salman who took Pakistan's score beyond the 100-run mark. Babar was looking strong at one end but he did not get ideal support from the other end. Salman was sent back on 24 while the only other notable contribution came from Nawaz who scored 27 runs. Pakistan were bundled out for 206. For the Netherlands, Bas de Leede picked a three-wicket haul while Kingma removed two Pakistani batsmen. Shariz Ahmad, van Beek and Aryan Dutt also contributed with one wicket each

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Understand 'management of life' from Shri Krishna
DNA Video
DNA: When will 'thug' bond of pharma company-doctors break?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is AAP scared if the liquor policy is right?
DNA Video
DNA: Special report on the country's unclaimed treasure
DNA Video
DNA: Why so much ruckus over Sanna Marin's party?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: AAP's 'addiction of power' on new liquor policy?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Doctors' hearts swing On Dolo?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 19, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Putin offers Russian mothers money to have 10 children
DNA Video
DNA: Taiwan really isn't afraid of China?