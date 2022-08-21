Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam is in blistering form ahead of the Asia Cup 2022. Men in Green are on the tour of the Netherlands where Babar scored 203 runs in three matches with the help of three fifties and an average of 101.50. However, Babar could not score at a higher strike rate than 80. And this left Pakistan cricket fans in dilemma. Pakistan's skipper has been criticized by many cricket pundits for his poor strike rate even in T20Is. Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq also said that Babar needs to score runs at a higher strike rate if he wants to be number one in T20Is.

As Babar scored yet another fifty at a strike rate lower than 80, Pakistan fans took on Twitter to troll their captain - Here are some reactions

Now the only man I trust in life is BABAR AZAM he can change any situation anywhere anytime _#BabarAzam_ — Aliza Chaudhary __ (@Chaudhar10Aliza) August 21, 2022

Kuch dino me ICC new rule laane wale hai low strike rate pe fine (slow over rate)___ Zimbu ka kya hoga tab — JB227MusicLover (@MusicLoverJB227) August 21, 2022

Babar again nearing down to 100 but at what cost? Netherland is tough opposition?? @babarazam258 #PAKvIND — Faizan Butt (@faizanbutt33) August 21, 2022

Babar Azam ko kya ghadon ki team mili hai lead karne ko. Pakistan can not literally win a single match without Babar & Shaheen Afridi.#PAKvNED #BabarAzam_ #ShaheenShahAfridi — ______ (@FVRH4N) August 21, 2022

JUST IN - Babar Azam has now scored most Int'l runs (____*) in 2022 surpassing Liton Das' tally of (____).



He has played 13 less innings than the 2nd highest run scorer of the year #BabarAzam_ pic.twitter.com/Hwv3HlWquD — Team Babar Azam (@Team_BabarAzam) August 21, 2022

___ __ __ ______ __ Babar Azam's straight drive __



One of his many underrated shots. #BabarAzam_ pic.twitter.com/ZkXMIK9XkF — Ixhan Mirza _ (@green_shirts33) August 21, 2022

Babar batting elegantly __

Having a Neuro Exam tomorrow _



Who siad it would be a difficult thing to chose from.... BABAR it is.... Sorry to Neuro#BabarAzam_ #NEDvPAK pic.twitter.com/dv9OV0qA7M — Rasoreymeinkauntha (@sultaniastics) August 21, 2022

Mr.Statpadder. Just have a look at the run rate and scorecard pic.twitter.com/IXg1czLUc0 — Sagar (@hours_life) August 21, 2022

Worst Fifty of Babar Azam's Career!#NEDvPAK — Nasir Sultan __ (@Nasirpk3) August 21, 2022

Babar Azam, with his 3rd consecutive Half-century in the ODI series with Netherlands. Now has 9 50+ scores in his last 10 ODIs, which also includes 4 Centuries.#Cricket #BabarAzam_ #PAKvsNED pic.twitter.com/BI6yFbx8js — Misha Fatima (@Babar_thechamp) August 21, 2022

Ahead of the Asia Cup 2022, here are some key details of the tournament.

India's Squad

Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.

Standby: Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar.

Pakistan's Squad

Babar Azam (C), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir.

Sri Lanka's Squad

Dasun Shanaka – Captain, Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis - Wicket Keeper/Batsman, Charith Asalanka – Vice Captain, Bhanuka Rajapaksa – Wicket Keeper/Batsman, Ashen Bandara, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwanidu Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, Dinesh Chandimal – Wicket Keeper/Batsman

Afghanistan Squad

Mohammad Nabi (captain), Najibullah Zadran, Afsar Zazai, Azmatullah Omarzai, Farid Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Karim Janat, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Najibullah Zadran, Naveen ul Haq, Noor Ahmad, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rashid Khan, Samiullah Shinwari.

On Standby: Nijat Masood, Qais Ahmed, Sharafuddin Ashraf.

Bangladesh’s Squad

Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Anamul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Ebadot Hossain, Parvez Hossain Emon, Nurul Hasan, Taskin Ahmed

Checkout the schedule for Asia Cup 2022 below

Group A:

India v Pakistan: 28 August, Dubai

India v Qualifier: 31 August, Duabi

Pakistan v Qulaifier: 2 September, Sharjah

Group B:

Sri Lanka v Afghanistan: 27 August, Dubai

Bangladesh v Afghanistan, 30 August, Sharjah

Sri Lanka v Bangladesh, 1 September, Dubai

Super 4:

B1 v B2: 3 September, Sharjah

A1 v A2: 4 September, Dubai

A1 v B1: 6 September, Dubai

A2 v B2: 7 September, Dubai

A1 v B2: 8 September, Dubai

B1 v A2: 9 September, Dubai

Final: 11 September, Dubai

Asia Cup Live Streaming Details

In India

Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the tournament in India. Disney+ Hotstar will present the live streaming.

In Pakistan

PTV and Ten Sports are the official broadcasters of the tournament in Pakistan.

In Bangladesh

In Bangladesh, Gazi TV will telecast all the matches of the tournament.

In Afghanistan

Ariana TV will present the live streaming of the tournament in Afghanistan.

In Australia

Fox Sports will present the live action of the tournament in Australia.

In New Zealand

Sky Sports will present the live action of the tournament in New Zealand.

In South Africa

In South Africa, the SuperSport network will present the live-action of the tournament.

In the USA

Willow TV will present the live action of the tournament in the USA.

In the UK

In the UK, Sky Sports will present the live streaming of the tournament.

In the Middle East

In Middle Eastern regions like UAE, OSN Sports Cricket will present the live telecast of the matches.