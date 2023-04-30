Watch: Babar Azam Six Over Extra Cover Goes Viral After Fakhar Zaman Ton Powers PAK To Win Over NZ in 2nd ODI

Pakistan completed a brilliant win over New Zealand in the 2nd ODI to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series on Saturday. It was all thanks to a super knock from Fakhar Zaman who made the chase of 337 look very easy. Fakhar smashed an unbeaten 180 off 144 balls which included 17 fours and 6 sixes each to take the side home in just 48.2 overs at the Rawalpindi cricket stadium. Not to forget, captain Babar Azam struck a fin 65 off 66 balls and Mohammad Rizwan contributed with an unbeaten 41-ball 54 to help Pakistan win the contest.

Haris Rauf picks four wickets

Pakistan pacer Haris was the pick of the Pakistani bowlers as the right-arm fat pacer finished with four wickets. However he leaked 78 runs from his spell of 10 overs. Shaheen Shah Afridi missed the game as Naseem Shah and Isanullah opened the bowling for the hosts. Naseem finished with just one wicket as New Zealand posted 336 for 5 in 50 overs. Daryl Mitchell smashed 129 off 119 balls for Black Caps and Tom Latham scored a fine 98 off 85 balls.

Babar Azam shot goes viral

Pakistan fans were in awe of the Men In Green on Twitter after the win in the 2nd ODI. Fans said that Pakistan never chased down such difficult targets with this ease, five years ago. Other fans shared video of Babar playing a lofted cover drive off leg-spinner Ish Sodhi that went for a six over extra cover region.

A Twitter user wrote while sharing the video: "Babar Azam overthrew cover with that SIX. We probably won't get a better shot in this series. Amazing Skill."

Watch Babar Azam easily clearing the ropes with an effortless shot over extra cover:

Babar Azam overthrew cover with that SIX. We probably won't get a better shot in this series. Amazing Skill pic.twitter.com/ntNpfMi1E0 — Nawaz __ (@Rnawaz31888) April 29, 2023

When is the third Pakistan vs New Zealand ODI?

The third PAK vs NZ ODI will be played on May 3 at Karachi's National stadium. The last two ODI too will be played at the same venue on May 5 and May 7 respectively. Earlier, both sides played out a 2-2 draw in the five-match T20I series with one game finishing in No Result.