Cricket

Pakistan fans troll Virat Kohli after Babar Azam hits ton vs Australia in 2nd Test

Pakistan captain Babar Azam led from the front in the second innings of the second Test at Karachi and slammed a double ton, working his way to a draw from the jaws of defeat. 

(Source: Twitter)

Not to forget, Pakistan were bowled out for 148 in the first innings and were given a massive target of 506 runs to chase in the second. 

Babar stood tall and is playing one of finest Test innings on his homesoild. 

As soon as he hit the ton, twitter exploded with tweets comparing him and former Indian captain Virat Kohli, who is going through a slump in form. 

Pakistan fans especially began to take potshots at Kohli, while some Indian fans defended their star player. Here's what happened in this Twitter war. 

Take a look below:

Earlier, Australia began the final day needing eight wickets to go 1-0 up in the three-test series.

Pakistan, on the other hand, required 314 runs in 90 overs to pull off test cricket`s greatest chase or, alternatively, bat out three sessions to force a draw.

The third wicket stand between Babar Azam and Abdullah Shafique steadied Pakistan in the contest and the duo continued to frustrate Australia when play resumed.

Shafique fell short of a fine hundred but Rizwan has been going strong currently with Babar. 

