Pakistan ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 New Schedule Announced: Check Complete Match Fixtures, Time-Table, Venue, Match Timings in ICC Men’s CWC 2023

The final schedule of matches for Babar Azam’s Pakistan at the Cricket World Cup 2023 was finally announced by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday. Pakistan’s World Cup schedule have undergone from major changes – the biggest being the India vs Pakistan clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad advanced by a day to October 14.

The India vs Pakistan was scheduled to take place on October 15 but had to be rescheduled due to first day of Navratri season beginning on the same day. As a result, Pakistan’s clash against Sri Lanka in Hyderabad has also been advanced by a day to October 10.

Apart from this, their final league match against defending world champions England which was supposed to take place November 12 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata will now take place a day earlier of November 11 at the same venue. The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) had raised objection to the original schedule as it was clashing with Kali Puja festivities in the city.



Meanwhile, Pakistan dropped opening batter Shan Masood and recalled allrounder Faheem Ashraf for the first time in two years for the ODI series against Afghanistan and the Asia Cup 2023. The left-handed Masood had a below par home season against New Zealand this year when he scored only 52 runs in four ODIs after the selectors recalled him for the first time in four years.

Ashraf, who has taken 28 wickets and scored 1,060 runs in 31 ODIs, last played in the ODI series against England in 2021 but was recalled to add balance to the side as a fast-bowling allrounder. The squads were announced by newly appointed chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq on Wednesday after consulting with team director Mickey Arthur, head coach Grant Bradbrun and captain Babar Azam.

Pakistan is due to play a three-match ODI series against Afghanistan in Sri Lanka this month before the Asia Cup begins in Multan from August 30. After India refused to tour Pakistan for the Asia Cup due to political tensions between the two countries, the Asian Cricket Council has chosen Sri Lanka as the other venue for the Asia Cup, where India will play all its games. Pakistan will host four matches while Sri Lanka will host nine matches, including the final on September 17.

Pakistan’s new Cricket World Cup 2023 schedule

Oct 6 - vs Netherlands in Hyderabad

Oct 10 - vs Sri Lanka in Hyderabad

Oct 14 - vs India in Ahmedabad

Oct 20 - vs Australia in Bengaluru

Oct 23 - vs Afghanistan in Chennai

Oct 27 - vs South Africa in Chennai

Oct 31 - vs Bangladesh in Kolkata

Nov 4 - vs New Zealand in Bengaluru

Nov 11 - vs England in Kolkata