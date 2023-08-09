Breaking: ICC Announces New Schedule For ODI World Cup 2023, Total 9 Changes Made, Check Here
ODI World Cup 2023: Checkout the latest schedule released by ICC on Wednesday.
Trending Photos
The International Cricket Council on Wednesday (August 9) announced a new schedule for the upcoming ODI World Cup 2023. In what comes as a piece of good news for cricket fans, the blockbuster clash between India and Pakistan will now take place on October 14 instead of October 15 at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
New World Cup 2023 schedule: pic.twitter.com/sLjlhPZ8QZ — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 9, 2023
Checkout Team India's schedule here:
Indian team schedule for World Cup 2023:
IND vs AUS, Oct 8, Chennai
IND vs AFG, Oct 11, Delhi
IND vs PAK, Oct 14, Ahmedabad
IND vs BAN, Oct 19, Pune
IND vs NZ, Oct 22, Dharamsala
IND vs ENG, Oct 29, Lucknow
IND vs SL, Nov 2, Mumbai
IND vs SA, Nov 5, Kolkata
IND vs NED, Nov 12, Bengaluru
Live Tv