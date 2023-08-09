trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2646880
Breaking: ICC Announces New Schedule For ODI World Cup 2023, Total 9 Changes Made, Check Here

ODI World Cup 2023: Checkout the latest schedule released by ICC on Wednesday.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Aug 09, 2023, 06:04 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Revised ODI World Cup 2023 Schedule.

The International Cricket Council on Wednesday (August 9) announced a new schedule for the upcoming ODI World Cup 2023. In what comes as a piece of good news for cricket fans, the blockbuster clash between India and Pakistan will now take place on October 14 instead of October 15 at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Checkout Team India's schedule here:

Indian team schedule for World Cup 2023:

IND vs AUS, Oct 8, Chennai

IND vs AFG, Oct 11, Delhi

IND vs PAK, Oct 14, Ahmedabad

IND vs BAN, Oct 19, Pune

IND vs NZ, Oct 22, Dharamsala

IND vs ENG, Oct 29, Lucknow

IND vs SL, Nov 2, Mumbai

IND vs SA, Nov 5, Kolkata

IND vs NED, Nov 12, Bengaluru

