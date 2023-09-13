Big Blow For Pakistan Ahead Of Must-Win Match Against Sri Lanka In Asia Cup 2023 As Naseem Shah Ruled Out Of Tournament

In a major setback for Pakistan's Asia Cup 2023 campaign, fast bowler Naseem Shah has been ruled out of the tournament due to a shoulder injury sustained during a Super Four match against India. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has taken the precautionary measure of withdrawing Naseem from the squad to ensure his fitness for the upcoming ODI World Cup, which is less than a month away.

Replacement and Ongoing Monitoring

To fill the void left by Naseem Shah, the PCB has called upon Zaman Khan, who has already joined the Pakistan team and commenced training. While Naseem's injury is a significant setback, Pakistan remains hopeful that it won't affect his availability for the impending World Cup. The team's medical panel is closely monitoring his progress and taking all necessary precautions.

Concerns Over Fast Bowling Duo

The Pakistan team not only faces Naseem's absence but also concerns about another key fast bowler, Haris Rauf. Rauf experienced discomfort in his right flank during the India game and did not bowl on the reserve day of the match. However, there is optimism as Rauf is said to be recovering well. Team doctor Sohail Saleem emphasized the importance of taking good care of these vital assets, considering the looming World Cup.

Impact on Asia Cup and Must-Win Situation

Naseem Shah's absence had a noticeable impact on Pakistan's performance in the Asia Cup, especially during the heavy defeat against India. In their chase against India, neither Rauf nor Naseem was able to contribute with the bat or ball, which further compounded Pakistan's problems. With this loss, Pakistan's chances of making it to the Asia Cup final have been significantly diminished.

Must-Win Scenario Against Sri Lanka

To keep their Asia Cup hopes alive, Pakistan must now defeat Sri Lanka in their final Super Four game. It's a must-win situation for them, and any weather-induced abandonment could send Sri Lanka to the final against India due to their superior net run-rate.

Precautionary Measures and Player Well-Being

It's worth noting that when Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf initially suffered their injuries, the PCB took a cautious approach, calling up replacements Zaman Khan and Shahnawaz Dahani. At the time, the PCB emphasized that both Rauf and Naseem were not ruled out of the tournament but were placed under the observation of the team's medical panel. This decision was taken to prioritize the fitness and well-being of the players in preparation for the World Cup.