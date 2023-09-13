trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2661973
VIRAT KOHLI VS NAVEEN-UL-HAQ

'Bigger Than India vs Pakistan,' Fans Can't Wait For IND vs AFG As Naveen-ul-Haq Makes Comeback In Afghanistan's ODI World Cup 2023 Squad

The feud between Virat Kohli and Naveen Ul Haq began during IPL 2023, where the RCB skipper and LSG's pacer engaged in a war of words on the field.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Sep 13, 2023, 05:41 PM IST|Source: Bureau
The cricketing world is abuzz with anticipation as the bitter rivalry between Virat Kohli and Naveen Ul Haq is set to be rekindled in the ICC World Cup 2023. This clash promises to be "bigger than India vs Pakistan," as fans eagerly await the showdown between these two fiery competitors. While their feud had its genesis in a heated encounter during IPL 2023, it remained dormant during the Asia Cup due to Naveen's omission from the squad. However, Afghanistan's recent announcement of their 15-member World Cup squad has brought Naveen back into the spotlight and reignited this intense cricketing rivalry.


Naveen's Rollercoaster Ride

Naveen Ul Haq, the young Afghan pacer, had a rollercoaster journey in recent times. Initially left out of the 17-member squad for the Asia Cup, Naveen took to social media to express his disappointment cryptically. The absence of Afghanistan in India's group spared the cricketing world from witnessing another face-off between Naveen and Virat Kohli. However, fate had different plans. On September 13th, Afghanistan unveiled their World Cup 2023 squad, featuring Naveen Ul Haq, once again setting the stage for a fiery encounter between these two cricketing giants.

Virat Kohli vs Naveen Ul Haq: The Sparks That Ignited the Fire

The feud between Virat Kohli and Naveen Ul Haq began during IPL 2023, where the RCB skipper and LSG's pacer engaged in a war of words on the field. The altercation escalated to a point where other players had to intervene. Even after the match, the two continued their verbal jabs on social media. Naveen defended himself, stating that he had refrained from sledging and hadn't initiated the spat. This incident left cricket fans eager to witness a rematch, and the ICC World Cup 2023 is about to grant their wish.

Naveen's Return to the Afghan Squad

Naveen Ul Haq's return to the Afghanistan ODI squad after a two-year absence for the World Cup in India is a testament to his skills and determination. His inclusion comes at the expense of senior all-rounder Gulbadin Naib, who had a good showing in the Asia Cup. Azmatullah Omarzai, returning from injury, adds depth to the squad. Naveen, with only seven ODIs under his belt, holds the potential to be a game-changer in Indian conditions. This surprise comeback has raised eyebrows and generated excitement among cricket enthusiasts worldwide.

Afghanistan's World Cup Squad

The Afghanistan World Cup squad boasts a mix of talent and experience. Hashmatullah Shahidi leads the team, while explosive talents like Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rashid Khan, and Mujeeb ur Rahman add firepower to their lineup. Naveen Ul Haq's return adds depth to their bowling attack and promises to be a pivotal factor in their World Cup campaign.

Fan's Reactions

Cricket fans worldwide have been buzzing with excitement and mixed emotions as Afghanistan announced Naveen Ul Haq's comeback to their World Cup 2023 squad. Some couldn't resist adding a touch of humour to their reactions, while others expressed their anticipation for Naveen's performance on the big stage. The decision to include Naveen Ul Haq has resonated positively with a section of fans who believe he can excel in Indian conditions. The prospect of witnessing his face-off against the likes of Virat Kohli has generated enthusiasm among cricket enthusiasts, setting the stage for an electrifying World Cup showdown.

Afghanistan World Cup Squad

Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman, Naveen ul Haq. 

