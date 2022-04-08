हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
'You've rejected a Kohinoor diamond' - When PBKS' Shikhar Dhawan was rejected by a girl

Punjab Kings batter Shikhar Dhawan is not among runs so far in IPL 2022 but it will just take one good innings from him to begin a golden patch with the bat.

Source: Twitter

Dhawan is already happy by representing Punjab. He was bought for a whopping price of Rs 8.35 crore by PBKS franchise at the mega auction earlier this year and he will be looking to justify his price tag in the upcoming games.    

Apart from his batting skills, Dhawan is known for his sense of humour. He likes to have a smile on his face all the time and that reflects in his attitude.

A few days ago, he shared one more hilarious story from his childhood when he mentioned how he was rejected by a girl in school. He spoke about it during an interview on PBKS' official YouTube Channel. 

"Once I proposed to a girl and she rejected me. She used to play at that time and had a dark face tone. So, you know what I said? I told her that you have rejected the Kohinoor diamond," Dhawan walked down the memory lane. 

On April 8, PBKS will meet Gujarat Titans (GT) in Match 16 of IPL 2022 and Punjab will be aiming for their third win of the competition. 

