PCB CEO Wasim Khan to donate PKR 1.5m to support ex-players, officials

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chief Executive Wasim Khan has said that he would donate a sum of PKR 1.5 million over the next three months in a bid to support former players, match officials and ground staff who are in dire need of financial assistance amid coronavirus crises.

Announcing his move to support PCB chairman’s Welfare Fund, Wasim said he took the voluntary decision to make donation as a way of giving back to the cricket’s key stakeholders at this difficult situation.

“This small contribution is to support the Chairman’s Welfare Fund that is already in place and to show solidarity with him as we look to provide as much support to the players, match officials, scorers and ground staff facing hardships in these tough economic times," the PCB official press release quoted Wasim as saying.

“As head of the executive team, I also think it is appropriate that I take a personal lead with this and it’s a decision that feels absolutely right to me," he added.

Hailing Wasim for his commendable gesture, PCB chairman Ehsan Mani said that the former's actions have shown that he is just not a good leader but also the one who cares about the wellbeing of past and current cricketers.

“I appreciate Wasim Khan’s gesture and commend him for leading by example. Wasim’s actions show that he is not only a good leader, but one who thinks and cares about the wellbeing of past and present players and other stakeholders.

"Wasim has consistently shown his commitment to Pakistan cricket and this is another example of his contribution and leadership," he said.

The virus outbreak, which was first reported in Wuhan city of China, has so far affected 98,900 people in Pakistan and claimed the likes of 2,002 persons in the country.

On a related note, the Pakistan men's cricket team had earlier agreed 'in principle' to tour England for three-match Test series and as many T20 Internationals from July 30.