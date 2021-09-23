PCB chairman Ramiz Raja makes BIG claim, says India coach Ravi Shastri was always ‘fond’ of Pakistan team

It is no secret that there is no love lost between India and Pakistan team when it comes to the cricket field. Team India and Pakistan have been arch-rivals for many decades now and the two sides will once against face-off at the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 next month.

India have had the upper-hand when it comes to cricket matches against Pakistan in the last few years, dominating their rivals in ICC tournaments – whether it is 50-over or T20 format. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is now headed by former opener Ramiz Raja, who has had plenty of duels on the field against the Indian team and even their head coach Ravi Shastri.

According to Raja, Indian cricket has of late adopted all good strategies of the Pakistan cricket team from the past which has helped them become a world-class side. Speaking to ARY Sports, Raja said that Team India head coach Ravi Shastri was always fond of Pakistan cricket and the team has adopted the good strategies of the Pakistan team from the past.

“Of late, India have adopted all good strategies of Pakistan team. And this was bound to happen as India's head coach Ravi Shastri was always impressed with Pakistan. Ours was a very hard-working and dedicated lot, we used to take players who were less talented to 100%, and we refused to give up,” Raja said.

The former Pakistan captain also went on to appreciate the way India have worked on the skills of their cricketers and said Pakistan will have to work on a lot of things in the next three to four years to be at par with India.

“They have changed their model on similar lines, worked a lot on skill, the level of their first-class cricket has significantly improved, which has connected all the dots for them. We have to work on a lot of things in the next 3-4 years to reach there,” Raja added.

Virat Kohli-led India will kick off their T20 World Cup campaign against Babar Azam-led Pakistan on October 24. The two teams last met in the ICC World Cup 2019 where Team India registered a comprehensive win.