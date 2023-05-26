topStoriesenglish2613907
PCB Organises Pakistan Cricket Team Vs Lahore Qalandars Match On IPL 2023 Final Day

Fast bowler Haris Rauf will be the captain of the PSL champions Lahore Qalandars in the friendly game against Pakistan cricket team. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 26, 2023, 04:36 PM IST|Source: Bureau

The Pakistan Cricket Board has organised a match between its national cricket team and the winners of the Pakistan Super League 2023 Lahore Qalandars. The match will be played on May 28, the same day as Indian Premier League 2023 (IPL 2023) final. Qalandars tweeted the match details on their Twitter account, writing that the match will start at 2.30 pm IST. The match will be played at the Narowal Sports Complex. Haris Rauf will lead the Qalandars team in this match agaist Pakistan cricket team. Fakhar Zaman, Tahir Baig, Muhammad Naeem are other members of the squad. Shaheen Afridi, the routine captain, has not been named in the squad.

Check out the Lahore Qalandars squad below:

While the Qalandars have released their squad, the Pakistan cricket team have not yet announced their squad. In all likelihood, Babar Azam is expected to lead the national cricket team. it will be interesting to see whether Shaheen is also a part of the Pakistani squad. Shadab Khan, Naseem Shah are also likely to be included in the national team for the match against current PSL champions.

IPL 2023 Final On May 28

The final of the Indian Premier Legaue is on May 28. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have already booked a spot in the final of the T20 championship for the record-extending 10th time. MS Dhoni's side are awaiting the winner of the Qualifier 2 in the final, which will be played between defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) and five-time winners Mumbai Indians (MI). Ahead of the IPL 2023 final, a closing ceremony has also been planned by BCCI in which singers Jonita Gandhi and King, rappers Divine and Nucleya will be performing. Guests list will include names like Jay Shah, Roger Binny, and other key BCCI office-bearers.   

