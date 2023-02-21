Prithvi Shaw Selfie Row: Bhojpuri Actress Sapna Gill Files Case Against Cricketer for ‘Outraging Modesty’

The controversy over Mumbai and Delhi Capitals opener Prithvi Shaw and his ‘selfie row’ with Bhojpuri actress Sapna Gill is refusing to die down. A day after getting bail from Court for allegedly attacking the cricketer, Sapna has filed a counter case against Prithvi Shaw for ‘outraging her modesty’.

Sapna had a fight with the 23-year-old Mumbai batter and his friend, Ashish Yadav, outside the club in the city. The actress filed a complaint with Mumbai Airport Police Station on Monday (February 20).

Shaw was allegedly manhandled and his car attacked with a baseball bat outside a hotel in Santacruz after an argument with Sapna and her male friend Shobhit Thakur. An incident took place after the batter refused to click selfies with them.

The complaint against Prithvi Shaw will be filed today under sections 354, 509, 351, 324, 323 & others: Kaashif Ali Khan, Sapna Gill's Lawyer pic.twitter.com/QPkAcfRJx0 — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2023

The influencer’s complaint has been registered under sections 34 (criminal act with common intention), 120B (criminal conspiracy), 146 (rioting), 148 (rioting with armed weapons), 149 (unlawful assembly offence committed in prosecution), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons), 351 (use of criminal force), 354 (outrage of modesty) and 509 (advantage of proximity, gesture to outrage modesty) of the Indian Penal code.

Sapna Gill stated that in her complaint that she had gone to a club on February 15 when they had seen the cricketer in an allegedly inebriated condition. Her complaint added that her friend named Shobhit Thakur approached Shaw for a selfie. Shaw allegedly met Thakur with ‘instant hostility’ and he even ‘forcefully took her friend’s phone and damaged it by throwing it violently on the floor’, she has alleged.

On the professional front, Sapna has appeared in numerous Bhojpuri movies such as ‘Mera Watan’, and ‘Kaashi Amarnath’ along with famous music videos like ‘Jatti Naal Hougi’ and ‘Basera’. Shaw, meanwhile, has been in fine form with the bat this season in Ranji Trophy cricket – smashing his maiden triple century earlier this season.