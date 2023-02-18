Prithvi Shaw Attacked: Arjun Tendulkar Reacts as 'Childhood Friend' Gets Involved in 'Selfie Row' - Check

Indian cricket player Prithvi Shaw has found himself in the middle of controversy once again, after he was accused of denying a selfie to fans and allegedly hitting a social media influencer, Sapna Gill, in Mumbai on February 15th. Videos of the incident have gone viral on social media, sparking outrage and debate. Shaw, who has faced allegations of indiscipline in the past, did not back down after the fans' attack and reportedly told them not to take a picture.

The 23-year-old will likely hope that this controversy comes to an end soon. However, Shaw has received support from his childhood friend, Arjun Tendulkar, the son of legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar. The two players have been friends since their U-14 days and were opening partners in age-group cricket. Arjun, who switched his domestic base to Goa from Mumbai last year due to a lack of opportunities, took to Instagram to offer support to Shaw. He posted a couple of stories, including a picture of the two from their U-14 days, where he wrote, "Stay strong boy, always with you through good and bad times @prithvishaw."

Shaw, who recently made a comeback to the Indian team in the T20 squad after being out of the national side since 2021, will return to cricketing action on April 1st for Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) against the KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants.

The 'selfie row' case is currently in the Mumbai court, where the influencer, Sapna Gill, has denied hitting Shaw and instead claimed that he hit her on the chest and arms. She also alleged that Shaw was drunk during the incident and that they were only seeking help from the police as they were outnumbered. However, Shaw's version of the incident has not been publicly shared.

It remains to be seen how this controversy will affect Shaw's career and public image. As a professional athlete and public figure, it is important for him to conduct himself in a respectful and responsible manner, both on and off the field.