Prithvi Shaw SLAMS critics after record-breaking 379, says ‘tired of being judged by people’

Mumbai opener Prithvi Shaw became the second-highest run-scorer in Ranji Trophy history with his blazing knock of 379 against Assam on Wednesday (January 11). A few months ago, Prithvi Shaw had posted a message on his Instagram handle: “Hope you are watching everything Sai Baba”.

It was a young man desperately seeking some divine intervention after being pushed to a corner. He was being judged by people who didn’t even know him and those fair weather friends weren’t around when he needed them most.

“I think that post was just about if he (Sai Baba) is watching or not. That wasn't for anyone. It was a deeply personal thing,” Shaw said after his marathon 379 off 383 balls in a Ranji Trophy match against Assam in Guwahati.

Thank you so much @JayShah sir. Your words of encouragement means a lot. Will keep working hard. https://t.co/RoDw5FbUEV — Prithvi Shaw (@PrithviShaw) January 11, 2023

In close to nine decades of Indian first-class cricket history, Shaw has the second highest individual score after Bhausaheb Nimbalkar’s 443 for Maharashtra against Kathiawar in Pune back in 1948-49. Call it Indian cricket’s voluminous supply of talent or his pure bad luck, Prithvi has scored runs across formats and in terms of sheer talent, he should have been in the team. But perceptions in Indian cricket fly thick and fast which can make or break careers.

“Sometimes, you do get frustrated,” said the U-19 World Cup winning India captain. “You know you are doing your things right. You know you are doing your processes right, you are honest with your self, disciplined with your career on and off the field. But sometimes people do talk differently. People who don't even know you judge you,” he added.

Success makes one wiser but rough times tend to make you mature a tad faster. It has happened with the 23-year-old, who now knows and can identify who all are his well-wishers. “People who are not with me when I am not doing well, I don’t really care about them. Just like to ignore them. That’s the best policy,” said Shaw.

The trolls on social media or the adverse comments don’t bother him anymore. “I use social media but all my posts are done by my manager, he handles my stories and posts. I don’t really see what’s going on. I try and shut myself from all this stuff and if I am doing things right and my processes right, this kind of day will come again and again.”

A score of 400 doesn’t happen everyday in first class cricket. But had he not been adjudged leg before off Riyan Parag’s delivery, he might have crossed 400 on the day. “It feels really nice. I could have made that 400. I think I was batting really well but it was just matter of time as big runs weren’t coming. I thought, I should give myself more time out there in the middle, display patience and the track needed that,” Prithvi explained.

“The pitch did offer seam movement at the beginning and then as the overs progressed, it started keeping low.”

