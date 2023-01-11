Prithvi Shaw becomes 2nd highest run-scorer in Ranji Trophy with RECORD knock vs Assam

Mumbai and Team India opener Prithvi Shaw became the second-highest run-scorer in the history of Ranji Trophy cricket. Although he missed on becoming only the second Indian cricketer to score 400 in Ranji Trophy, Shaw ended up with 379 on Day 2 of their Ranji Trophy match against Assam to sail past Sanjay Manjrekar’s score of 377 and become the second-highest run-scorer after BB Nimbalkar, who had scored 443 not out for Maharashtra against Saurashtra in the 1948-49 season.

Shaw broke the 33-year record of highest score by a Mumbai batter, with Sanjay Manjrekar scoring 377 against Hyderabad in the 1990-91 season. The Mumbai opener was dismissed for a smashing 379 off just 383 balls with four sixes and 49 fours by Assam and Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Riyan Parag.

Shaw’s wicket ended a 401-run third-wicket partnership with Mumbai skipper Ajinkya Rahane. The Mumbai batter completed his century off 107 balls, his double ton in 235 balls and his triple ton in 326 deliveries.

Here are the Top 5 highest run-scorer in Ranji Trophy history…

1. BB Nimbalkar (Maharashtra) – 443 not out vs Saurashtra (1948-49)

2. Prithvi Shaw (Mumbai) – 379 vs Assam (2022-23)

3. Sanjay Manjrekar (Bombay) – 377 vs Hyderabad (1990-91)

4. MV Sridhar (Hyderabad) – 366 vs Andhra (1993-94)

5. Vijay Merchant (Bombay) – 359 not out vs Maharashtra (1943-44)

On the opening day of Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy match against Assam in Guwahati, Prithvi Shaw scored 240 not out off 283 balls, breaking his previous first-class cricket career record. The Delhi Capitals opening batsman slammed 33 fours and a six, helping Mumbai reach 397 for 2 at the time of stumps after adding 123 runs for the first wicket with Musheer Khan and an unbroken 200 for the third with Ajinkya Rahane.

Shaw was brutal with left-arm spinner Roshan Alam, hammering him for 76 runs at a run-a-ball. This was Shaw’s first hundred in the Ranji Trophy this year. He had only scored 160 runs in his previous seven innings, averaging 22.85 and posting a high score of 68. Shaw has recently been left out of several Indian teams.

(with ANI inputs)