PSL 2024: Babar Azam Called 'Zimbabar' By Fan; Angry Batter Threatens To Hit Him With Bottle; Watch

Former Pakistan captain Babar Azam lost his cool during a Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024 as he was poked by fans calling him 'Zimbabar'. The Peshawar Zalmi skipper did not take the comments lightly and threatened to throw a water bottle at the fans who were poking. Babar was seen riled up for a second but he got himself together after looking agitated by the troll comments by the fans.

Why Was He Called Zimbabar?

Babar Azam burst onto the international cricket scene in 2015, showcasing immense talent and promise as a batsman for Pakistan. Initially hailed as a potential successor to Virat Kohli's dominance in world cricket, Babar was anticipated to excel across all formats of the game. However, in recent years, he has faced criticism for his inconsistent performances, particularly in crucial matches for Pakistan. (Will CSK Captain MS Dhoni Retire After IPL 2024? Here's What We Know)

While he continues to shine in less pressure-intensive or inconsequential games, his inability to deliver during pivotal moments has tarnished his reputation. Fans on social media often troll him for scoring runs against weaker teams when he gets out early against big teams like Australia, England, etc.

Recent Controversy In PCB

Former Pakistan all-rounder and Director of Cricket Mohammed Hafeez slammed ex-director of Cricket Mickey Arthur and ex-skipper Babar Azam for not paying attention to the fitness levels of the team.

Recently, Hafeez was removed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) from his position following a clean sweep loss to Australia in a three-Test series Down Under and another loss to New Zealand in the five-match T20I series. He was appointed as the Director of Cricket just after Arthur's tenure ended following a mixed-bag Cricket World Cup campaign in India.

Speaking to ARY Sports Channel, Hafeez said, "When I took over as director (in 2023) and we reached Australia, I told the team trainer to give me a report on the players' fitness standards and prepare a new fitness regimen."

"He told me that the former captain (Babar) and head coach (Arthur) had told him six months ago that fitness is not the priority at the moment and let the players play as they wanted," added the former all-rounder.

Hafeez asserted that fitness is a modern-day priority for all cricket teams. He said that the body fat levels of players were checked and skin folds of players were high, mostly 1.5 times the accepted limit.

"Fitness in modern-day cricket is a top priority for all teams," said Hafeez. (PSL 2024: Hawk-Eye Issues Apology To PCB Following Mistake Which Costed Islamabad United A Loss Against Quetta Gladiator)

"When the fat levels of the players were checked, the skin fold of all of them was high - for most players it was 1.5 times the limit. They were unfit and some of them couldn't complete a 2 KM trial run. You will suffer defeats if the fitness is like that," he concluded. Pakistan's next assignment is a tour to England in May this year, during which four T20Is were played. (With ANI inputs)