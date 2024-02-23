trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2724316
PSL 2024: Hawk-Eye Issues Apology To PCB Following Mistake Which Costed Islamabad United A Loss Against Quetta Gladiator

The fielding team and umpires were visibly in a state of shock after seeing the review of Rilee Rossouw.

Last Updated: Feb 23, 2024, 10:44 PM IST
Hawk-Eye apologised to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in a letter while acknowledging the error that was made during Islamabad United's three-wicket defeat to Quetta Gladiators on Thursday, according to ESPNcricinfo.

The incident occurred on Thursday in the 11th over of the Gladiators' innings. In the final ball of the over, Gladiators skipper Rilee Rossouw tried to play a sweep shot in Salman Ali Agha's over but missed. ('What A Player,' Fans React As Musheer Khan Hits Hundred For Mumbai In Ranji Trophy Quarterfinal Against Baroda)

The ball hit him in front of the pads, the Islamabad players appealed and the umpire, Aleem Dar, decided to deem Rossouw out. Gladiators went for the review and the Hawk-Eye determined that the ball struck the left-handed batter's pad outside the line of the stumps but it also went on to miss the wickets. The fielding team and umpires were visibly in a state of shock after seeing the review.

According to ESPNcricinfo, the letter addressed to PCB Chief Operating Officer Salman Naseer and the Production Department accepted that the ball tracking did not show the path of the actual delivery that was sent for review and it is not clear what caused the error. ('Want Hardik Pandya To Get Booed In Ahmedabad': Why Aakash Chopra Made This Big Statement Ahead Of IPL 2024)

After the game, Islamabad skipper Shadab Khan talked about the incident and said as quoted from ESPNcricinfo, "I think technology made a mistake. The ball-tracking showed a different delivery, and it was a match-changing moment. These sorts of things should be sorted out properly in such a big tournament. These mistakes should not happen. I bowled four overs here as a legspinner, and I don't think the ball was spinning here. And they showed Agha [Salman]'s delivery hitting outside off stump and spinning away. I don't buy that."

The incident could have changed the course of the game as Gladiators were 82/4 and they needed 57 runs in 54 balls. Sherfane Rutherford and Rossouw built a partnership that took the game away from Islamabad. Rossouw went unbeaten with a score of 34 as Gladiators chased down the target of 139.

