Racism Against Jasprit Bumrah In Australia: English Commentator Isa Guha Says THIS After Calling India Pacer 'Primate'

The world of cricket has been rocked by an on-air comment made by respected commentator Isa Guha during the ongoing third Test between Australia and India at the Gabba. Guha, who has long been regarded as one of the best female commentators in the game, sparked a storm of controversy when she referred to India's star pacer Jasprit Bumrah as the "Most Valuable Primate" while discussing his impressive performances. Although the comment was intended as a compliment, it quickly drew criticism from fans and commentators alike, with some questioning whether the term had racist overtones.

Also Read: Happy Birthday Danish Kaneria: All You Need To Know About Pakistan's Hindu Cricketer - In Pics

A Moment of Misunderstanding

Isa Guha's statement was made in the context of discussing Bumrah’s incredible form during the series, with the former England cricketer acknowledging his vital role in India's bowling attack. “Well, he’s the MVP, isn’t he? Most valuable primate, Jasprit Bumrah,” Guha said. The phrase, however, triggered immediate backlash, especially among Indian fans, who interpreted the term as racially insensitive. The use of "primate" in this context, although technically correct when referring to humans as part of the primate family, is often associated with derogatory comments that have racial undertones, particularly in the context of past controversies such as the "monkey-gate" scandal involving Andrew Symonds and Harbhajan Singh in 2008.

Isa Guha's Apology: A Moment of Reflection

Recognizing the gravity of the situation, Isa Guha quickly addressed the incident with an on-air apology during the coverage of the third Test. "Yesterday in commentary I used a word that can be interpreted in a number of different ways," Guha began, acknowledging the potential harm caused by her choice of words. "I set myself really high standards when it comes to empathy and respect of others, and if you listen to the full transcript, I only meant the highest praise for one of India’s greatest players."

Guha’s emotional apology continued, emphasizing her personal commitment to equality and inclusion: "I’m an advocate for equality and someone who has spent their career thinking about inclusion and understanding in the game. I was trying to frame the enormity of his achievements and I’ve chosen the wrong word, and for that, I am deeply sorry." Guha also pointed out that as someone of South Asian heritage herself, she hoped people would understand that there was no malicious intent behind her comment.

Ravi Shastri's Support and Public Reaction

Following Guha’s apology, former India coach Ravi Shastri publicly supported her, calling her a "brave" individual for addressing the controversy head-on. Shastri revealed that he had been in touch with the Indian camp and confirmed that no offense had been taken by the remark. “I think Isa’s apology was timely and sincere. We all make mistakes, and it’s important to address them with humility,” Shastri said during an interview. His words echoed the sentiments of the Indian players, who appeared unaffected by the incident.

Jasprit Bumrah’s Stellar Performance in Focus

While the controversy surrounding Guha's comment took center stage, it was Bumrah’s exceptional performance on the field that remained the focal point of the Test match. On day two, Bumrah claimed his 12th five-wicket haul in Test cricket, finishing with figures of 5-72. His efforts, however, were overshadowed by the struggles of his fellow bowlers, with Australia’s Travis Head (152) and Steve Smith (101) piling on runs and taking Australia to 7-405 at stumps. Bumrah’s solitary brilliance highlighted India’s dependence on him, with concerns arising about the lack of support from the other bowlers.

India’s Bowling Woes: A Growing Concern

Despite Bumrah’s heroics, the rest of the Indian bowling attack faltered. Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Nitish Kumar Reddy, and Ravindra Jadeja collectively managed just 2-316 between them, raising doubts about whether India’s bowling attack was too reliant on Bumrah. Former Australian cricketer Allan Border expressed his concerns, stating, “If Bumrah gets injured, India are in a lot of trouble. He’s the man; he’s so good, so dangerous.”

Morne Morkel, India’s bowling coach, also acknowledged the need for improvement. “Bumrah is the No. 1 bowler in the world, and of course, you need somebody to back him up. But I can't fault the effort from the other seamers,” Morkel said.