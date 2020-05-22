हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ravi Shastri

Ravi Shastri walks down memory lane, shares throwback picture from 1980s

Shastri took to his official Twitter handle and posted a photo of him from his early days of playing career.

Image Credits: Twitter/@RaviShatriOfc

At a time when all the international cricketing activities across the world are at standstill due to coronavirus pandemic, Indian head coach Ravi Shastri took the trip down the memory lane and recently shared a throwback picture of him.

Along with the picture, the 57-year-old revealed that the photo was captured in 1983 on a sunny day in Grenada, West Indies. He also tagged former Caribbean cricketers Brian Lara and Vivian Richards in the post.

"1983. Cricket bloody hot. All else in the Caribbean, Trinidad in particular. Hot Hot Hot. A Carib or 2 depending on the position of the Sun with face, always needed to cool you down maan #OldPic #memories #Caribbean #CaribbeanLife - with @ivivianrichards@BrianLara All else in the Caribbean, Trinidad in particular," Shastri tweeted.

Earlier this month, Shastri posted throwback pictures with West Indies legend Sir Viv Richards and former Caribbean bowler Malcolm Marshall.

"Brothers in arms. The best I played against. Privilege and honour - with Malcolm Denzil Marshall and Sir Isaac Vivian Alexander Richards," Shastri had written along with the picture.

Shastri--who is currently serving as the head coach of Team India--had represented the national side in 80 Tests and 151 ODIs and smashed 3,830 and 3,108 runs respectively in it. He also picked up 280 wickets across the two formats.

 

