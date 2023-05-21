Ravindra Jadeja's 'Karma Will Get You' Tweet Sparks Debate On Twitter After Alleged Spat With MS Dhoni

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has made headlines again after posting a cryptic tweet. Jadeja has had a good season in Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) so far. But going by the tweet, it appears, Jadeja is clearly not happy with something. He posted a cryptic tweet to send fans into a tizzy. Jadeja posted an anonymous quote that read: "Karma will get back at you, sooner of later it surely will." Twitter is wondering what is bothering Jadeja right now, especially as he is currently plays for Chennai Super Kings, with whom he has had love and hate relationship in the past.

Jadeja's wife Rivaba, who is a MLA, shared his tweet and wrote: "Follow your own path". The mystery over what's cooking behind the scenes only grows among fans, who are beginning to speculate what could have gone wrong.

Check out Jadeja's cryptic Twitter post here:

Jadeja vs CSK again?

Remember what had happened last year at CSK? Jadeja was give the task to lead the franchise in IPL 2022, two days ahead of the season. MS Dhoni had given up the duty, thinking Jadeja was right man to lead. But CSK lost most matches in the first half of the season and Jadeja stepped down as captain, Dhoni taking over the job again. Jadeja then got injured and missed most of the remaining games in the season. Later, rumours of his alleged rift with Dhoni surfaced. Rumours had it that Jadeja hd unfollowed CSK across social media channels and that he was going to play for another team from the next season. But that did not happen as Jadeja was retained ahead of the mini-auction. In IPL 2023, everything seemed nice until the CSK vs DC game on May 20.

Dhoni in a heated debate with Jadeja

After CSK cemented a spot in the IPL 2023 playoffs, the cameras spotted Dhoni and Jadeja in an animated conversation. Jadeja, especially, looked a little upset about something. The conversation happened as Dhoni and Jadeja walked to the dressing room post the match. Dhoni tried to calm down Jadeja by putting a hand on his shoulder but Jadeja soon stopped after listening to a point Dhoni made. He did not have a smile on his face and looked perturbed by something. An irritated Dhoni now continued to explain his point.

The video of this alleged spat has gone viral on the internet and fans are speculating another rift among the two giants of CSK. However, one cannot confirm the same. Jadeja is expected to play a big role for CSK when they meet Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1 on May 23.