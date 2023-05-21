topStoriesenglish2611081
Watch: MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja Engaged In Heated Chat After CSK Qualifies For Playoffs

Chennai Super Kings beat Delhi Capitals by 77 runs to qualify for Indian Premier League playoffs. But an animated conversation between Dhoni and Jadeja caught the attention of the world.

MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) registered a dominant win over Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 67 of Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) to qualify for the playoffs. With the all-important two points in their bag, they jumped to second spot in the table which means they will play the Qualifier vs Gujarat Titans on May 23 in Chennai. DC were completely outplayed on the day, losing the match by a 77-run margin. Chennai have qualified for the playoffs for the 12th time in the league. They are eyeing the fifth title to come at par with Mumbai Indians, who have won the championship a record 5 times.

Jadeja and Dhoni argument

After CSK confirmed their place in the playoffs, Dhoni and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja were seen engaged in a heated debate over something. One could not understand what was the reason for this exchange. Very rarely do you see Dhoni get into such animated conversations on ground with a teammate or opposition players. In the video, one can see Jadeja reach out to Dhoni to discuss something related to the game. Dhoni, first, calms down Jadeja by putting a hand on his shoulder and starts to explain a point. Jadeja is seen reacting to his words before Dhoni also becomes a little animated. 

Watch Jadeja and Dhoni animated chat below:

Dhoni vs Jadeja revisited

Last year, the world saw a cold war taking place between Dhoni and Jadeja over the captaincy. Ahead of IPL 2022, Jadeja was handed over the captaincy but he lost most of the matchs. That led to Jadeja getting replaced by Dhoni after half way stage. Then, an injury ruled Jadeja out of the competition. Rumours started spreading across social media that Jadeja was looking for a new team ahead of IPL 2023. But CSK management stepped in reportedly to end the rift and Jadeja was retained.

