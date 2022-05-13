हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2022

RCB vs PBKS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s RCB vs PBKS IPL Match No. 60 at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, 7:30 PM IST May 13

All eyes will be on former Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli when his side meets the kings from Punjab. 

RCB vs PBKS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s RCB vs PBKS IPL Match No. 60 at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, 7:30 PM IST May 13
Source: Twitter

All eyes will be on former Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli when his side meets the kings from Punjab. 

Kohli has been struggling for runs this season. Not to forget, he has so far got out three golden ducks. 

But more importantly, these two teams will be looking to win this game in order to strengthen their position in the tournament. 

RCB sit in a more comfortable position, with 14 points from 12 games. They need two more wins to guarantee their spot in not only top 4 but also in top 2.

Punjab, on the other hand, need to win all their 3 remaining games to ensure they finish with 16 points and other results also fall in their favour.

Match details

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings, Match No. 60

Venue: Brabourne stadium, Mumbai

Date & Time: May 13th at 7:30 PM IST

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network, Star Gold and Disney+Hotstar

RCB vs PBKS Dream 11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Jitesh Sharma

Batters: Faf du Plessis(VC), Dinesh Karthik, Sikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa

All-rounders: Liam Livingstone (C), Glenn Maxwell

Bowlers: Josh Hazlewood, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada

RCB vs PBKS Probable Playing XI

PBKS Probable XI: Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Mayank Agarwal (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Liam Livingstone, Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma

RCB Probable XI: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood

