All eyes will be on former Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli when his side meets the kings from Punjab.
Kohli has been struggling for runs this season. Not to forget, he has so far got out three golden ducks.
But more importantly, these two teams will be looking to win this game in order to strengthen their position in the tournament.
RCB sit in a more comfortable position, with 14 points from 12 games. They need two more wins to guarantee their spot in not only top 4 but also in top 2.
Punjab, on the other hand, need to win all their 3 remaining games to ensure they finish with 16 points and other results also fall in their favour.
Match details
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings, Match No. 60
Venue: Brabourne stadium, Mumbai
Date & Time: May 13th at 7:30 PM IST
Live Streaming: Star Sports Network, Star Gold and Disney+Hotstar
RCB vs PBKS Dream 11 Prediction
Wicketkeepers: Jitesh Sharma
Batters: Faf du Plessis(VC), Dinesh Karthik, Sikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa
All-rounders: Liam Livingstone (C), Glenn Maxwell
Bowlers: Josh Hazlewood, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada
RCB vs PBKS Probable Playing XI
PBKS Probable XI: Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Mayank Agarwal (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Liam Livingstone, Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma
RCB Probable XI: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood