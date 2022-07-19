India wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant, who recently smashed his maiden ODI century against England in the third and final match of the series at the Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester on Sunday to hand India a five-wicket win and claim the series 2-1, posted a photo on his official Instagram account where he can be seen standing beside a chair. India's talismanic batsman captioned the photo with reference to a web series dialogue.

Pant wrote in the caption," Aur hum ek naya niyam add kar rahe hain, Mirzapur ki gaddi pe baithne wala kabhi bhi niyam badal sakta hai – Munna Bhaiya. #RP17." Commenting on Rishabh's post, his girlfriend Isha Negi joked, "Nokia 1100''. However, we do not why she mentioned Nokia 1100 in the comment, some Instagram users predicted that this as Rishabh Pant is short and so is Nokia's 1100.

Earlier, after Pant's century at Manchester, Isha shared a photo of Rishabh giving thumps up to India captain Rohit Sharma, on her Instagram story.

Pant is regarded as the next big thing in Indian cricket. He has already scored centuries in Australia, England and South Africa. He is also considered the next captain of the Indian cricket team. Earlier, Former India cricketer Arun Lal expressed that Pant has all the qualities in him to captain the Indian cricket team after Rohit Sharma. The 66-year-old Lal, who recently decided to step down as the head coach of the Bengal cricket team, lauded Pant's ability to play game-changing knocks under pressure in both Test and limited-overs formats.

"Yes, absolutely (On being asked if Rishabh Pant is the future captain after Rohit Sharma). I always feel that the captain must deserve his place among the top three in the team. He (Pant) is someone who is not afraid to play his game, can handle pressure well, can take the team out of tough situations and such a player can be a great leader. It will be good for Indian cricket if we can have an aggressive player like Pant as captain of the side," Lal told Jagran TV.