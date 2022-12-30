topStoriesenglish
Who is Bus driver Sushil, who saved Rishabh Pant's life by breaking window of his car? - Check

Pushkar Singh Dhami, the chief minister of Uttarakhand, declared that his state will pay for Pant's medical care entirely.

India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant was taken to the hospital after he narrowly avoided a terrible car accident in the early hours of December 30. The star cricketer was extracted from the car, according to bus driver Sushil, who was the first person at the scene of the collision to arrive and act. Sushil recognised that the renowned cricketer is Rishabh Pant and stated that he was severely hurt and limping as a result of the accident. Sushil ran to the burning car to rescue Rishabh by smashing the window.

When he spotted the famous wicketkeeper's car colliding with the divider, Sushil stated he was coming from the Haridwar side and Rishabh from the Delhi side and he pressed the brakes to assist the Indian cricketer. According to reports, Pant's vehicle crashed through the roadblock and skidded for around 200 metres. "We are all concerned but thankfully he is stable. We at DDCA are keeping a tab and wish him a speedy recovery," DDCA secretary Siddharth Sahib Singh said in a statement.

Pushkar Singh Dhami, the chief minister of Uttarakhand, declared that his state will pay for Pant's medical care entirely. Dhami contacted the authorities to inquire about the cricketer's condition and to request that they make the necessary arrangements for his care. If necessary, he added, arrangements should be made for an air ambulance. Since Pant was scheduled to attend the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru for a strength and conditioning programme in preparation for the Border Gavaskar Trophy in February, he was excluded from the upcoming white-ball series against Sri Lanka commencing on January 3.

