Rishabh Pant Car Accident: Urvashi Rautela REACTS to Pant's HORRIFIC car accident, says THIS

India wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant was seriously injured when his car crashed into a divider on the Narsan border of Roorkee, close to Hammadpur Jhal, on the way from Delhi to Roorkee. Rishabh Pant has been admitted to the Max Hospital in Dehradun, according to Haridwar SP (Rural), Swapan Kishore. Meanwhile, Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela posted a cryptic photo wearing a white dress with the caption," Praying". She also added a white heart and a white pigeon in the caption.

"Cricketer Rishabh Pant's car met with an accident between Manglaur and Narsan in Haridwar district. He has been shifted to Max Hospital Dehradun after giving primary treatment at Roorkee Civil Hospital. The accident took place on NH-58 of Manglaur PS area," Haridwar SP (Rural)

Pant, who was alone in the car, has suffered injuries on his back, forehead and leg. Pant was driving his car when he met with the accident on the Delhi-Dehradun highway.

According to photographs from the site, the car was seen in a badly burnt condition. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami tweeted in Hindi," Praying for the speedy recovery of cricketer Rishabh Pant, who was injured in a vehicle accident, have directed the officials to ensure all possible arrangements for his treatment."