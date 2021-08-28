Rishabh Pant engrossed in shadow batting as James Anderson runs in to bowl - Watch video

After a brilliant outing in Australia and a good home series against Joe Root and his unit, 23-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant is yet to fire big in England. The left-handed batsman continued his poor run in the ongoing five-match Test series and was dismissed on one by Ollie Robinson on Day 4 of the third encounter in Leeds, which England won by an inning and 76 runs.

During his short six-ball stay in the middle, Pant was busy doing shadow batting at the non-striker’s end as James Anderson was running in to bowl. The batsman realised just moments before the ball was delivered and turned around to see the action of play.

The video of the incident has gone viral and you can watch it here:

India, who were blown away on 78 in their first inning, endured a similar faith on the penultimate day of the Test as the team lost eight wickets in the opening session of play. Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli, who gave the fans a hope of a fightback, failed to resist the English pacers as the former departed without adding a single run to his overnight tally of 91.

Kohli, on the other hand, completed a half-century but like his partner failed to last long in the middle, which saw Pant joining the scene in the middle in the first 45 minutes of the play. With wickets tumbling in quick succession, the 23-year-old didn't get enough time to settle down could have been the possible reason behind the shadow batting.