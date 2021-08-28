हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ind vs Eng

India vs England 3rd Test: Sunil Gavaskar dismayed over Rishabh Pant being asked to change his batting stance by umpires

After the end of the first day's play at Headingley, Rishabh Pant said he had to change his stance after being told by the umpire as batting outside the crease to negate swing formed footmarks in the pitch's danger area.

India vs England 3rd Test: Sunil Gavaskar dismayed over Rishabh Pant being asked to change his batting stance by umpires
File image (Source: Twitter)

The legendary Sunil Gavaskar is baffled as to why the English umpires objected to Rishabh Pant's stance of standing outside the crease during the ongoing third Test against England as he feels that rules don't prevent him from doing so.

After the end of the first day's play at Headingley, Pant revealed in the virtual press conference that he was asked to change his stance by the umpires.

"Because I was standing outside the crease and my front-foot was coming into the danger area, so he (the umpire) told me that you can't stand there," said Pant on Wednesday.

"So, I have to change my stance, but as a cricketer, I don't have to think too much about that, because it's everyone who is going to do that, umpires are going to say the same thing. I didn't do that the next ball and you move on," added Pant.

Gavaskar was left unimpressed by Pant being asked to change his stance and said footmarks don't determine a batsman's stance. "I was wondering why was he told to change his stance, if that is true. I only read it. Batsman can stand anywhere, even on the middle of the pitch, and what about when the batsman goes down the track against the spinners (footmarks can form even then)," said Gavaskar while commentating on the third day of the Test match.

Gavaskar's co-commentator and former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar termed the umpire's instruction as 'ridiculous'.

The third Test between India and England is headed for an interesting finish. After being bowled out for just 78 on first day, India reached 215/2 at stumps on third day with Cheteshwar Pujara (91 not out) and Virat Kohli (45 not out) at the crease. India are still trailing by 139 runs after England were all out for 432.

