IPL 2022

Rishabh Pant loses entire match fee while MS Dhoni was fined only 50 percent: Fans hint at double standards of IPL

Delhi Capitals are finding themselves in a soup at the moment with  their skipper Rishabh Pant fined 100 per cent of his match fee

Rishabh Pant loses entire match fee while MS Dhoni was fined only 50 percent: Fans hint at double standards of IPL
Source: Twitter

Delhi Capitals are finding themselves in a soup at the moment with  their skipper Rishabh Pant fined 100 per cent of his match fee, while assistant coach Pravin Amre was handed a one-match ban for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during Delhi Capitals' 15-run loss to Rajasthan Royals.

Not to forget, Amre has also been fined his entire match fees, while DC pacer Shardul Thakur too has been penalised 50 per cent of his match-fees. 

The trio were penalised for their conduct during the controversial final over of the match in which Delhi Capitals required 36 runs to win on Friday night.

However, it is also true that Pant and Shardul escaped a match ban. The rulebook says that Pant and Shardul could have been slapped with ban of minimum 2 matches and if they repeat this offence, it could increase to up to 8 matches. 

But the cricket fans are divided over this fine. Some believe that IPL has set the right example by slapping a fine on Pant and Co while others hint at IPL's double standards as two seasons ago, the then Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni was let go with a lenient fine. Dhoni had also stepped into the field like Amre after a front foot no ball was neither spotted by umpire nor sent upstairs to check. Then Dhoni was fined only 50 percent of the match fee. 

Fans have been discussing this on social media, check their reactions below: 

