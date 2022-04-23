Delhi Capitals are finding themselves in a soup at the moment with their skipper Rishabh Pant fined 100 per cent of his match fee, while assistant coach Pravin Amre was handed a one-match ban for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during Delhi Capitals' 15-run loss to Rajasthan Royals.

Not to forget, Amre has also been fined his entire match fees, while DC pacer Shardul Thakur too has been penalised 50 per cent of his match-fees.

The trio were penalised for their conduct during the controversial final over of the match in which Delhi Capitals required 36 runs to win on Friday night.

However, it is also true that Pant and Shardul escaped a match ban. The rulebook says that Pant and Shardul could have been slapped with ban of minimum 2 matches and if they repeat this offence, it could increase to up to 8 matches.

But the cricket fans are divided over this fine. Some believe that IPL has set the right example by slapping a fine on Pant and Co while others hint at IPL's double standards as two seasons ago, the then Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni was let go with a lenient fine. Dhoni had also stepped into the field like Amre after a front foot no ball was neither spotted by umpire nor sent upstairs to check. Then Dhoni was fined only 50 percent of the match fee.

Fans have been discussing this on social media, check their reactions below:

Dhoni was fined 50% of his match fees for this. Pant fined 100% of his fees, Amre, who entered the field of play like Dhoni did, is banned for a game. pic.twitter.com/ZQYJgWC0vm — Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) April 23, 2022

When Dhoni walked in, the Hindi commentators were showering praise. In post match presentation, they didn't even have guts to even bring that up for discussion. Dhoni was fined 50% only. Someone rightly said, Flirting vs Harassment! https://t.co/tqVG6oXZFb — Cricketjeevi (@wildcardgyan) April 23, 2022

Rishabh Pant has been fined 100% of match fees for breaking IPL code of conduct, despite he not even entering the field. Meanwhile Dhoni was fined 50 percent of his match fee for charging at the umpire. Sucks but true.#Cheater #noball #RishabhPant pic.twitter.com/5ubqbuNX5O — Saikat Ghosh __ (@Ghosh_Analysis) April 23, 2022

Dhoni was fined 50% of his match fee despite stepping out. Pant was fined 100% despite not stepping out. The two should have been swapped. Not that it matters *to them*. They make so much money that these are merely token payments. But yes, Dhoni should have been fined more. — Abhishek Mukherjee (@ovshake42) April 23, 2022