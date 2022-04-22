हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant loses cool as DC vs RR match ends with no-ball controversy

Rovman Powell's effort to score 36 off the last over went in vain as RR beat DC by 15 runs in Match 34 of IPL 2022. 

Rishabh Pant loses cool as DC vs RR match ends with no-ball controversy

Rovman Powell's effort to score 36 off the last over went in vain as RR beat DC by 15 runs in Match 34 of IPL 2022. 

The math finished with a no-ball controversy. 

Here's what happened:

The first 3 balls of last over were hit for 3 back to back sixes by Rovman Powell. The third ball however appeared to be above the waist but the umpires did not call it a no ball. Pant was angry with the call and wanted the players to return if the no ball was not checked. Eventually things got settled but Powell could not connect the remaining 3 balls and DC lost by 15 runs. 

A good came of cricket ended with a touch of controversy.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the controversy: 

Rishabh PantDC vs RRDelhi CapitalsIPL 2022
