Rishabh Pant loses cool as DC vs RR match ends with no-ball controversy

Rovman Powell's effort to score 36 off the last over went in vain as RR beat DC by 15 runs in Match 34 of IPL 2022.

The math finished with a no-ball controversy.

Here's what happened:

The first 3 balls of last over were hit for 3 back to back sixes by Rovman Powell. The third ball however appeared to be above the waist but the umpires did not call it a no ball. Pant was angry with the call and wanted the players to return if the no ball was not checked. Eventually things got settled but Powell could not connect the remaining 3 balls and DC lost by 15 runs.

A good came of cricket ended with a touch of controversy.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the controversy:

Rishabh Pant is calling his batsmen back because the umpires are not checking the no ball #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/AMRYbgm6qx — India Fantasy (@india_fantasy) April 22, 2022

Rishabh Pant be like: Aise cheating hoga to mai nhi khelega __#RRvsDC #IPL pic.twitter.com/2D6vmlQTBz — 'Akshay Khurana' _ (@AkshayK_Twt) April 22, 2022

RR and No Ball Fight in Last Over while Chasing. pic.twitter.com/M4SNv1DdjX — Sharukh (@StanMSD) April 22, 2022